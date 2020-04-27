Deaths in Limerick - April 27, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.



The death has occurred of Patrick Foley, Knocknagun, Ardagh. Died on April 23, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Nora. Survived by his brother John, sisters Mary and Ann, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hanley late of Greenfield Drive, Maynooth, Kildare and of Foynes. On April 26, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved brother of the late Joe, deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Michael, Derek, Colin and Brendan, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Maeve, Susan and Caroline, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 directive a private family funeral will take place. A memorial Mass for Paddy will take place at a later date. For those who would of liked to attend Paddy's funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot please visit www.maynoothparish.org on Wednesday at 11am. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Nora Lynch (née O'Sullivan) of Beechgrove Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and late of St Munchin's Street and the Abbey.Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe (Tiny) Lynch, sons Joe, Anthony and Sean, daughters Patsy, Rosie, Noreen and Angela, daughter-in-law Denise, son-in-law Irfan, grandchildren and their partners, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Rosie, Sally and Anne, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and friends. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Mulcair late of Ballingrane, Askeaton. Peacefully at St. Catherine's Nursing Home. Husband of the late Molly. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Private funeral will take place as per government regulations. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate Jim's long life. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patricia Sheahan (née O'Brien) late of St. Lawrences Park, Garryowen. Peacefully, at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Beloved wife of the late James. Very deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Noel Taylor late of Ballyelan, Ballingarry. Peacefully at home on April 27 2020. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Kearney), son Patrick , daughter-in-law Vanessa, granddaughter Alicia , brothers Mike and Pat, sister Maura, brother-in-law , sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The funeral cortege will leave Noel's residence at approx 11.30am on Tuesday, April 28, to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry. In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, Noel's funeral will be private. A memorial Mass celebrating Noel's life will be held at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Wallace late of 6 Upper Cecil Street, Limerick city. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wallace, shoemaker. Mary died peacefully at Ennis Road Care Facility. Sadly missed by her family, cousins, relatives and friends.In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Mary's family, her funeral will be private. May she rest in peace.