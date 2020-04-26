Deaths in Limerick - April 26, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Tobin (nee O’Neill), Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, and formerly of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Geraldine passed away peacefully, at home, in the presence of her family. Geraldine is sadly missed by her husband John, son Tim, daughter Lisa, sisters Carmel, Phil and Mary, brother Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of work colleagues and friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Anne Giltenan, Curraghbridge, Adare.

Peacefully, in the loving care of Adare and District Nursing Home, after a short illness. Predeceased by her siblings Patrick, Ned, Catherine, Margaret and Jim. Sadly missed by her brother Michael, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Reddington, Dooradoyle / Glin / Ballyduff, Kerry. Retired Garda Sergeant in Ballyduff and Glin.

Peacefully, at St Pauls Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Kathleen, dearest father to Sean and the late Michael, father-in-law to Breda and the recently deceased Mary and grandfather to John. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Christy, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.