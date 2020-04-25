Deaths in Limerick - April 25, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Dolores Tully (née McNamara), O'Malley Park, Southill, and late of St Mary's Park and Kennedy Park.

Suddenly, at her home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Rose, Miriam, Jennifer, Tracey and Aine, sons Patrick and Jonathan, twenty three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Ger, Joseph, Michael, Patrick and Christopher, sister Pauline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law in particular Bernie (best friend and sister-in-law), brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Grandmother of the recently deceased Kevin and great-grandmother of the late Presley. Daughter of the late Teresa and Christopher (Buster) McNamara. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née McFadden), Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny, Donegal, / Gweedore, Donegal / Abbeyfeale. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mae Heavenor (née Fitzgerald) Shannongrove, Pallaskenry.

Peacefully, at Thorpes Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Mick. Dearly beloved mother of Norma (Heavenor Cronin), Kay (Leahy), Michael. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Paddy and Noel, daughter-in-law Monica. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Mikey, Jack, Sarah, Katie, Emma, Gerard. Sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends and residents and staff of Thorpes Nursing Home. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Val Gillane, Oakvale Drive, Dooradoyle. Formerly of Greenmount, Patrickswell and late of HB Ice Cream and Swift Taxis.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving sons, sister Carrie, brother Sean (pre-deceased by his brother Donie), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, the extended Gillane Family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.