Deaths in Limerick - April 24, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Olive Rooks (née Kennedy), Shannon Banks, Corbally and formerly of Treaty Terrace, Thomondgate.

Olive passed away peacefully in Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving son Lance, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née Carroll), Ballygriffin, Croom.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick after a short illness. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing borthers John, Tom and Patsy, loving friend Neilus, sister-in-law Noramay, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Monsignor Michael Hogan, Regina, Sask, Canada and formerly of High Street, Limerick City.

Peacefully, in Regina, in his 101st year. Beloved son of the late Louisa and William Hogan. Only brother of the late Mary Fogarty, Kitt Flanagan, Lu Stembridge and Eva Casey. He will be fondly remembered by all his nephews, nieces and their families, extended family and friends both in Regina and his native Limerick. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Joan Callanan, Quinn Street, Limerick City / Craughwell, Galway.

Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of St John's Hospital. Cherished daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret, predeceased by her sisters Philomena, Una and Ierene, by her brothers Kevin and Brendan. Fondly remembered and deeply mourned by her sister Sr. Lelia Mercy Convent, Clonakilty, by her sisters-in-law, her nieces, and nephews, her devoted friend Liz, her loyal godson Edward and her many friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.