Deaths in Limerick - April 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel Bromell

Of Bourke Avenue, Edward Street

Late of Bus Eireann

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Eithne (Nee Fahy) and father-in-law of the late John O'Connor. Deeply regretted by his sons Christy, Derek and Alan, daughter Susan, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Ann, Rita and Patsy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The funeral cortege will pass through Bourke Avenue, en route to the cemetery, on Saturday, April 25 at approximately 11.30am, for those wishing to pay their respects to Noel, while adhering to the current Covid – 19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

The death has occurred of Mary Colfer (née O'Connor)

Of Castlemungret and Donaskeagh, Tipperary

On April 23, 2020 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Patricia Merrick, Caherconlish, Jackie Sinnott, Kilpeacon Cross, Crecora, and Annette Dundon, Pallaskenry, sons Seamus Colfer, Castlemungret, and Bernard Colfer, Bournemouth, England, grandchildren, sisters Joan and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Paul Duffy

Of Cosgrave Park, Moyross and Limerick City

Formerly of O'Callaghan Avenue, Kileely

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Tina (nee Keogh), brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, the extended Duffy and Keogh families and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Removal from Cosgrove Park, on Monday April 27 at 11.15am to the cemetery, but en route the cortege will travel through O'Callaghan Avenue, Kileely and Island Road for those wishing to pay their respects while adhering to the current Covid – 19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

The death has occurred of Lesley-Anne Liddane

Of Raheen Heights,

Unexpectedly on April 20, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Anna and Jim, her sons Liam and Jake, her birth mother Eileen and step-sisters Charlene and Danielle (London), John and Niamh Dillon, Shay Riordan, Jenny Barron, her extended family and a wide circle of friends.

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Laura Ouriaghli-Brennan

Of 147, Lawn Way, Carew Park

Laura, died after a short illness, in Spain. Daughter of the late Raymond. Very deeply regretted by her husband Khalid, mother Anne, daughter Sherisse and her partner Johnathan, grandchildren Layla and JJ, all her sisters and brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private Cremation Service will take place at Shannon Crematorium, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Bridget Casey (née Harty)

Of Donoghmore Crescent, John Carew Park, and Newport, Tipperary

Late of Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William. Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.