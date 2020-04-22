Deaths in Limerick - April 22, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online

The death has occurred of Bridget Casey (née Harty), Donoghmore Crescent, John Carew Park, Limerick City and late of Clonbealy, Newport, Co Tipperary. Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William. Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, other relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Timothy Halvey of College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick City and late of Howmedicia, Raheen. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughter Caroline, sons Joseph and Gerard, son-in-law David Keogh, daughter-in-law Susan, Gerard's partner Natalie Long, grandchildren Jordan, Chloe, Lexi and Zoe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family.

The funeral cortege will pass through College Avenue, Moyross, en route to the cemetery, on Friday (April 24th) at approx 1.45pm, for those wishing to pay their respects to Timothy, while adhering to the current Covid – 19 recommendations with respect to social distancing. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Justin McCarthy late of Castleconnell / North Circular Road, Limerick after an illness borne with wit and great courage. Justin will be hugely missed by his beloved wife Shirley, daughters Karin and Lisa, his adored grandchildren Leigh, Becks, Ted and Nina, his nieces Sara and Emily and his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Tim and Mary and siblings Elaine and Gerard. Justin died at home with his family and in the care of Dr B McCurtain, Elaine and the Milford Hospice Team who cared for him with great skill and compassion. Heartfelt thanks to them, the family will always remember their kindness.Reposing in private. Funeral will be for immediate family only due to government restrictions. The family will celebrate Justin’s life with family and friends at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael McKenna of 37 St. Michael's Tce., Cappamore and formerly of Sarsfields Barracks on April 22, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving via Cappamore village for burial in Towerhill Cemetery Thursday, April 23 at 1 pm. Due to the National Guidelines on Covid 19 funeral is restricted to family only. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of George Mitchell of Talbot Avenue, Prospect, Limerick city and of Windsor, Berkshire, England. Died peacefully in London. Beloved husband of Dee. Dearly loved father of Keith and Jackie. Predeceased by his son Alan. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughter-in-law, adored grandchildren, his brothers Johnny, Anthony and Gary, sister Charlotte, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral will take place in England. Details of a memorial service for George will be announced at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kevin Thomas Moloney, Summer Court, Summer Street, Limerick City / and formerly of Dublin. Retired Senior Station Master (N.R.Z.) Bulawayo Station. Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. He is sadly missed by his beloved wife Marian, son Luke, granddaughter Marie, sister Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and his extended family. A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Quinlivan of Gurtnacreha, Ballinoe, Ballingarry. Died on April 22 2020 in the care of the nurses and staff of the Bluebell Ward, St Ita's Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita, son John, sister Mary Twomey (Bandon), sisters-in-law Kathleen (Brophy) and Irene Loughman, brother-in-law Martin Loughman, nephews John, Richard, John and Stephen, nieces Irene and Anne, relatives and friends. In accordance with current health and safety guidelines a private funeral will take place. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. May he rest in peace.