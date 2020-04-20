Deaths in Limerick - April 20, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of John Stokes, Cabinteely Dublin 18, formerly Pallasgreen, and late of Clery’s Dublin.

Peacefully, in the tender care of all the staff in the Annabeg Nursing Home, John, beloved husband of the late Peggy, loving father of Margaret, Sean, Tom, Liz and Padraig; Sadly missed by his children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 11 grandchildren, great-grandson, his brother Nicolus, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, former carers, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sean O'Donnell, Dooneen, Crecora.

Peacefully. at St John's Hospital. Survived by his family circle, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O'Brien, Delmege Park, Moyross.

Suddenly, very deeply regretted by his partner Rosaleen, sons Dion, Daniel and Marcus, daughters Caitlin and Caoimhe, sisters Madeline and Jackie, brothers Kenneth, Terry, Raymond, Derek, Richard, Marlow, Brian and Des, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncle Noel Ryan, cousins, the Rice family and a large circle of friends.

The funeral cortege will pass through Delmege Park, Moyross, en route to the Cemetery, on Wednesday, April 22, at approximately 1.30pm, for those wishing to pay their respects to Mick, while adhering to the current Covid–19 recommendations with respect to social distancing. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Liam Mackessy, Barnagh, Newcastle West.

Survived by his nieces Valerie, Fortune and Marie, nephews Liam and Eamon, sister-in-law Ronnie Mackessy, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Denis Fitzgerald, Glensharrold, Athea.

Unexpectedly, beloved and cherished son of Tom and Breda, loving brother to John and Edward, sadly missed by his aunts Carmel Flynn (Mayo), Ita Mullane (Knockdown) & Nuala O’Connell (Limerick), uncle P.J. Costello (Kilmoyley, Co. Kerry), cousins, extended family and a very large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Dotie) Collins (née Mitchell), Ballinacurra Gardens, and formerly of Ballyclough Avenue.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Roseville Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Ray and the late Johnny Boy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Colleen, grandchildren Lorraine, John, Ruth, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née Moore), Sheelin Road, Caherdavin.

Unexpectedly, beloved daughter of Michael and the late Mary, loving wife of Donal and dearest mother to Diarmuid and Gearóid. Sadly missed by her twin brother John, sisters Ann, Catríona, Michelle and Patricia, sisters-in-law Siobhán & Anne, brothers-in-law Bruce, Kieran, Jeremy and Pat, Diarmuid's partner Aisling, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Although all other arrangements will be private, her funeral cortege will pass both family homes on Sheelin Road, Caherdavin on Tuesday, April 21, at 2pm. May she rest in peace.



