Deaths in Limerick - April 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née Moore)

Of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin

Late of Barrington's Hospital.

Mary passed away unexpectedly. Beloved daughter of Michael and the late Mary, loving wife of Donal and dearest mother to Diarmuid and Gearóid. Sadly missed by hertwin brother John, sisters Ann, Catríona, Michelle and Patricia, sisters-in-law Siobhán & Anne, brothers-in-law Bruce, Kieran, Jeremy and Pat, Diarmuid's partner Aisling, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

The death has occurred of Timmy Butler

Of Farnane, Cappamore

On April 18, 2020 suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Jimmy and Julie and brother of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Aoife, sons Jamie, Neil, and Tadhg, son in law Paddy, daughter in law Patrice, much loved grandchildren Isabel and Emma, sister Esther, brothers Jimmy and Noel, brothers and sisters in law, mother in law Nora (Sheehan), aunts, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Private Funeral owing to government restrictions. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, April 21 at 11.30 am. will be broadcast on local radio. Memorial Mass at a later date. House Private, please.

The death has occurred of Liam Mulcahy

Of Dunlavin, Wicklow and Pallasgreen

On April 19, peacefully, in the exceptional care of all the Team at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Survived by his wife of 47 years Lilly, Daughter Laura, Son in law Rory, Son Michael and partner Máirín.

Adored Grandfather to Eppie and Dan, Sister Carmel and Husband Tony, Brother Jim and wife Ann-marie, Uncles, Aunts, Nephews and extended Family and Friends.

Due to current Government and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, Liams funeral will take place in private.

The death has occurred of John O'Shea

Of Sycamore Heights, Patrickswell,

Church Soloist, Sycamore Heights, Patrickswell and late of Rathkeale, Krups and Fás. On April 18, 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Eileen daughters Donna (Droog) and Suzanne, brother Denis, sisters Maureen (O’Shea) Evelyn (Stoneham) Ann (Hartnett) and Joan (Murphy), sons-in-law Darragh and Adrian, adoring grandchildren Emma, Ciara and Ella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends

May he rest in peace

Private family Funeral Mass Monday in the Church Of The Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell with burial afterwards in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell. Funeral cortege will leave Sycamore Heights at 12.15pm, en route to the church. A memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom. Family flowers only, please; donations, in lieu, to Milford Care Centre.