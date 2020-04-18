Deaths in Limerick - April 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Eamonn McCarthy

Of Merval Drive, Clareview,

Passed away peacefully, on April 18, 2020, on the morning of his 60th wedding anniversary. Beloved husband of Emily and much loved father of Dawn and Gary. Sadly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Denise, close relatives and dear friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

A memorial Mass, for Eamonn will be celebrated at a later date.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) McLaughlin (née McAuliffe)

Of Park, Athea

Moseley, Birmingham and formerly of Park, Athea. Peacefully, on April 16, 2020. Predeceased by her husband James and parents James and Catherine. Very sadly missed by her son James, daughter Katy, brothers John (Kanturk), Willie (Newcastle West) and Paddy (Athea), daughter-in-law Joanne, Kathys partner Jimmy, grandson James, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Margaret will be interred in Birmingham. Due to the Covid 19 current restrictions - A memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret's life will be celebrated in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea at a later date.

If you wish a personal message can be left by emailing Kelly’s Undertakers at longblacklimousine@yahoo.com