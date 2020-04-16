Deaths in Limerick - April 16, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online

The death has occurred of Jimmy Walsh, Lisbane, Shanagolden. In his 92nd year. Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Mike, Joe and James, daughters in law Elaine, Holly and Diane, grandson Patrick, sister Ita, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place in line with best practice taken from Government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass will take place at a future date. May he rest in peace.

The death occurred of Mary Ryan, Raheen and late of Boher House, Ballina, Co Tipperary on April 15. Died peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre after a long illness. Predeceased by brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by sisters Bridie (Collins), Rita (Dineen), brothers Tim and Martin, sisters-in-law Bridie and Anne, brother-in-law Billy, nephews Ciaran, Fergus, Noel, Shane and Kevin, nieces Fiona, Maria, Tracey and Marina, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to HSE guidelines with regard to public gatherings a private cremation will take place. A memorial Mass and burial of her ashes will take place at a later date to celebrate Mary’s life. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Rina) Strutton (née Egan), Flitwick, Bedfordshire, UK and formerly of Feenagh, Limerick. Peacefully after a long illness on April 15, 2020. Greatly missed by her beloved husband John, cherished sons John and Paul, daughters-in-law Zoe and Rachel, grandchildren, loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Catherine (Rina), a wonderful and kind woman, loved by all. Cremation will take place in the UK at a later date. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Christy O'Connell, Mapleton Road, Birmingham and formely of Gortnagross, Athea, and Clarr, Moyvane, Co. Kerry.

Christy passed away in hospital in Birmingham on Monday April, 13. Christy is predeceased by his daughter Ann Munday. He is very sadly missed by his wife Margaret (Nee Hurley), sons Pat and Denis, brother John (Athea), daughters in law Annetter and Jackie, son in law Keith, grandchildren Mark, Jenny, Sarah, Matthew, Lottie and Sophia, brother in law Joe, nephew Shane (Ballyhahill), nieces Joan (Shanagolden) and Marie (Athea), cousins kind neighbours, extended family and friends.There are currently no funeral arrangements. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a memorial Mass to celebrate Christy's life will take place in St. Bartholomews Church, Athea at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Brien of Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Limerick city. Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on April 15. Beloved husband of Ina, loving father of Trish, Alan, Jim, Jane and David, and cherished grandfather of Sarah, Jack, Emma, Ollie, Ina, Caoimhe, Aurnia, Elly, Bodi, Charlie and Chloe; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law John, Nupur, Siobhan, Edward and Evelyn and all his relatives and friends. In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in the coming days. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Martin O’Brien of Beechwood, Castletroy. Late GPA, GECAS and AerCap. Formerly of Milltown, Dublin. April 14 2020 suddenly. Beloved husband of Ena. Dearly loved father of David, Helen and Alan. Predeceased by his granddaughter Kaiya. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Tomoko, son-in-law Garreth, grandchildren Cuán and Fódhla, brother Joe, sisters Patricia and Mary, brothers- in-law Brian and Gordon and sisters-in-law Margaret, Breda and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal will take place to Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, April 18, 2020. En-route the funeral will pass Beechwood , Castletroy at 2.15pm. While the family would love to have everyone with them at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of June Rose Mulvihill, Oldtown, Hospital, Co. Limerick, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Wife of the late Tom. Survived by her son John and his family. Deeply regretted by Bridget Keyes, Hugh Mc Knight and kind neighbours.Due to government restrictions, a private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Mannix of 9 Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick city. Suddenly, at his home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Liam and Alice. Sadly missed by his grandson Conor, sisters Mary and Martina, other relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick Leahy of Ballyvologue, Granagh, Limerick / Knockainey, Limerick. Unexpectedly on April 15. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy and Johnny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, children Pa, Janet, Jason and Calum, brothers Michael, Thomas and Finty, sisters Kathleen, Nancy, Betty, Patsy, Frances and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours, ex Army colleagues and many friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, Patrick's funeral will be private. A memorial Mass celebrating Patrick's life will be held at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Dolan of 26 Shelbourne Park, Limerick city, Limerick / Bawnboy, Cavan. Late of Ballygirreen ATC and retired lecturer at LIT. Pre-deceased by his sister Kathleen (Cissie) Duffy. John died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Ettie and dearest father to Carl, Damien and Mary. Sadly missed by his sons and daughter, daughter in law Jackie, grandchildren Jeanette, Nathan, Sasha and Chloe, great-grandsons Jack, Neo, Isaac and Eli, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. John Dolan – EI 9 AD – The silent key. In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of John’s family, his funeral will be private. John’s cortege will pass through Shelbourne Park on Friday, April 17 at 11.30am. Please adhere to safe distancing. A Memorial Mass will take place later. May he rest in peace.