Deaths in Limerick - April 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Lola ‘Irene' Aitken (née Sammon)

Of London, and formerly Co Limerick. On April 7, 2020 peacefully after some years of illness in the loving care of the Royal Free Hospital, and Lansdowne Care Home, Cricklewood, London. Pre-deceased by her brother Vincent, she is greatly missed by her sister Geraldine, her sister-in-law Ailish, nieces Irene and Jane, nephews David, Vini and Brian, relatives, and friends.

In keeping with Government restrictions, a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Vera (Veronica) Barry (née Reddin)

Of Pike Avenue and Greenhills Road, Garryowen

On April 9, 2020, peacefully in the care of Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Liam, Marie, Veronica and Lorraine. Sadly missed by her loving sister Noreen, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Eugene, Tom and Ben, all her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Liam Dalton.

Pre-deceased by his son James, brothers Chris, Joe and sister Maureen.

Liam died (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff of the Park Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his wife Frances, daughters Helen and Mary, son John, sons-in-law Michael and Cathal, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Kathryn, Conor, Jim, Ruth, Roddy, Eoin and Rory, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Catherine McGuinness (née Cusack)

Of Shelbourne Park, Limerick City

Catherine McGuinness (nee Cusack) Shelbourne Park, Limerick. On April 8, 2020 peacefully in Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Rosaleen, Catherine and Jean. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Jim, Eunan, Jonathan and Tommy, her beloved 13 grandchildren, sisters Fidelma, Anne, Theresa, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Messages of sympathy can be offered by contacting Thompson’s by telephone on 061-414967 or via email info@thompsonfuneralslimerick.com.

The death has occurred of Siobhan McCarthy (née Sheedy)

Of Orr Street Close, Kilmallock

On April 7, 2020. Peacefully, at her home, Siobhan. Daughter of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by husband Denis, daughters Sinead and Tara, sons Trevor and Kieran, mother Peggy, sisters Ann, Stephanie and Una, brothers Billy and Laurence, Uncle Joe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Leah, Leona, Emily Katie, Eabha, Oisin and Fionn, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May she rest in peace.