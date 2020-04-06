Deaths in Limerick - April 6, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of John Cremin of Coolaleen, Broadford, Limerick on April 6. Peacefully at Beech Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons Con, Maurice and Bosco, daughters Miriam and Mairéad, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends In an effort to follow best practice, in line with HSE guidelines and with the support of John's family, the funeral will be private. May he rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Norita Hayes of Dromin, Kilmallock / Cois Mara, Spanish Point, Co Clare. Peacefully in the loving care at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe. Beloved sister of Geraldine (O' Rourke), brothers Brendan, Dermot and John. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, relatives and her many friends. Private cremation to take place, followed by Mass at a later date to celebrate her life. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) Kilker (née Cooley) of Churchfield, St Patrick's Road, Limerick City / Kildysart, Clare / Belmullet, Mayo. Peacefully, at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Peter Kilker (Glencastle, Belmullet, Co Mayo). Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jackie and her partner Alma Egan, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Gerard Pascal Madden of Kilmurry Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Mr Madden was a retired pork butcher. He died peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Margaret O'Toole. Very deeply regretted by his sons Michael, Desmond, Patrick, Pascal and Tony, daughter Marie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Tony, sisters Marie, Dolie and Brenda, grandchildren, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Polina-Belle McCann (née Coffey) Kileely. Formerly of Marian Avenue, Janesboro, New Road, Galway and Louisville, Kentucky. Polina-Belle died peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her sons Peter and Bobby, grandsons Raymond, Shane, Jeffery, Robert and Dean, daughter-in-law Bernadette, step-brother Jimmy Coffey, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Polina-Belle’s family, her funeral will be private to invited family members only. A Memorial Mass will take place later. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sr Catherine O'Mara, Doon, Limerick. Formerly known as Sr Finbar, of 16 Papworth Ave, Derry. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry on April 6. Sr Catherine was a native of Doon. Much loved member of the Congregation of Sisters of Mercy.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Nora and entire family circle, her friends and Sisters of Mercy in the Northern Province. Predeceased by her brothers John and Michael and her sister Mary.In keeping with government restrictions a private funeral will take place and can be viewed live at 11am on Tuesday on https://www.facebook.com/Thornhill-Chapel-Culmore-100411964802951/

A Mass in memory of Sr Catherine will be held at a later date. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Franklin) of 1 Assumption Tce, Doon / Tipperary on April 5. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick, Mary, predeceased by her son Seán and her recently deceased sister-in-law Joan O’Dwyer. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Tomás and Liam, daughter Siobhán, sister Joan, daughter-in-law Christine, Liam’s partner Anne-Marie, Siobhán’s partner Tom, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Daniel, Tomás, Edel and Darragh, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Doon and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Due to the national guidelines on Covid-19 funeral is restricted to family only. May she rest in peace.