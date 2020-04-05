Deaths in Limerick - April 5, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Jimmy O'Dwyer, Shannon Banks, Corbally and late of Chapel Hill, Castleconnell.

Peacefully, at the University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Fergus and Dermot, daughter Fiona, wife Peggy, daughters in law Emer and Evanne, son in law Pat, five grandchildren, sister Bridie, brother in law Willie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Rita Enright, Mount Singland, Garryowen.

Peacefully, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her brother Michael, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.