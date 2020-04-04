Deaths in Limerick - April 4, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Josie (Josephine) Quinn (née Flynn), 'St. Martins' Coolyhenan, Ballysimon.

Peacefully, in the exceptional care of St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother of Michael and Pauline. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Damien, Michelle and Kirstin, great-grandchild Zoe, daughter-in-law Theresa, son-in-law Neill, brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, friends in particular those in St. Michael’s Nursing Home and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) O'Donnell, Stoney Meadows, Old Cratloe Road.

Suddenly, at his home. Beloved son of the late Teresa and Bill. Very deeply regretted by his sister Ann, brothers Ray and Mick, brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Maggie, nephews, nieces, aunt May Fahy, cousins and friends. A private funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Helen McCarthy (née Fitzgerald), Kilfergus, Glin.

Peacefully, at St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Predeceased by her husband Séan. Helen will be sadly missed by her devoted and loving sons, John, Michael, and Frank. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral for immediate family only will take place. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Tom Hennessy, Glebe Road and late of Ballyriggan, Kilfinane.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his sister in law Margaret and brothers David, John, Bill, Frank, Eugene, Tony and Bernie, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Thomas Allen, Coolmine, Dublin, and formerly of Anglesboro, and ex-Aer Lingus/ Aer Corps).

Peacefully, after a short illness, borne with dignity, in the wonderful care of all the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin. Beloved husband of Bridget (nee O’Keeffe, formerly of Ballylough, Mitchelstown, loving father of Quinton, Helena (King) and Lorcan, devoted grandfather of Nicholas, Isadora, Thomas & Dominic, and brother of the late Ned. Deeply regretted by his brothers Henry, Liam, John and sister Esther (Reilly). Tom, will be sorely missed by his loving wife, sons and daughter, grandchildren, brothers and sister, daughters-in-law Elaine and Gillian, son-in-law Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.

A private family funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.