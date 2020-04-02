Deaths in Limerick - April 2, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Niall Bennis of Richmond Park, Corbally, and late of Mattersons and Sammy Benson Dental Repairs. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Benson). Very deeply regretted by his sons Neil and Patrick, daughters Lynn and Gillian, grandchildren Eva, Fionn, Jack, Holly, Bella, Penny, Sam, Max, Lucy, Katie and Abiegial, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Brian, sister Maeve, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends, neighbours and his beloved pets Rusty and Snoop.

Keeping in line with Niall's wishes his remains will be cremated and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death occurred of Teresa (Terrie) Canning (neé Flavin) (Esker Park, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Grange, Kilmallock, on March 31 (unexpectedly). Beloved wife of the late Brendan, mother of Greg, Brendan and John, sister of Nora, Ann, Margaret, Mary, Carmel, Jim and Fintan and grandmother of Giulio and Gaia. Sadly missed by her family, Gemma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral service will take place.

When the current circumstances have passed, the family look forward to celebrating Terrie’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Fahey Lisnakella, Oola / Tipperary. Peacefully in the exceptional care of Sean and Terry Fennessy and all the nurses and staff of St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, on March 30 March. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Sean. John will be sadly missed by his sisters Joanie, Betty, Kay and Bridie, brother Phil, brothers-in-law Paddy, David and Johnny, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the National Guidelines Regarding Covid-19 Funeral Mass will take place privately on Saturday, April 4, in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Gerard Houlihan late of Crecora, The Green Road, Kilmallock, and Cook Medical. Unexpectedly, at his home. Beloved husband of Louise (nee O'Donnell), adored dad of Kate, James, Ava and Olivia, son of the late Gerard and Joan Houlihan. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and John, sisters Geraldine and Catheriona, parents-in-law James and Catherine O'Donnell, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral will take place in private. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Johnston late of Ballyogortha, Ballyneety, and Birmingham. Peacefully, at his home. Son of the late Paddy and Helen. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Esther (Essie), daughters Yvonne, Helen and Linda, son Brian, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandchildren Andrew, Alex, Elliott and his husband Alan, Keith, Jonathan, Estelle, Alanna, Libby, Rowan, Ezra, Oscar, Eden, Matthew and Lara, brother David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Private funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Nora Noonan (née Higgins) late of Glasha, Athea. Nora, passed away peacefully on April 2 2020 at St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Sadly missed by her devoted and loving husband Connie, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Kate (Higgins – Knockdown, Athea), grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place for Nora. A memorial Mass to celebrate Nora’s life will be held at a later time for all to attend. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John O'Shea of Park, Ballyhahill on April 1. Died peacefully at St Camillus Hospital and late of Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West after a long illness. Sadly missed and loved by his loving wife Anne, daughter Patricia, son Christopher, brother Noel, sisters Peggy and Chrissie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass in Kilcolman Church on Saturday at 11am and burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings and adhering to the current Covid19 recommendations in respect of social distancing a private family funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Betty (Elizabeth) Russell (née Feehan) of Dooradoyle. Betty died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Kevin and Cormac, daughter-in-law Colleen, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Rita and Noreen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Betty’s family, her funeral will be private to invited family members only. A requiem Mass will be held at a later date. House strictly private. May she rest in peace.