Deaths in Limerick - April 1, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of John Woodland, Moyross, and formerly of St. Mary's Park. Peacefully, at St Vincent's Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sons Glen, Eric, John and Ernie, daughters Lee, Mags, Paula and Ca, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Keeping in line with John's wishes his remains will be cremated and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

The death has occurred of Mary Lyons (née Walsh) Assumpta Park, Island Road, and late of Georges Quay. Peacefully, at her home, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Ignatius and daughter Christina and son Anthony. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret, Frances, Anne and Mary, son James, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Private Funeral will take place. The funeral cortege will pass through Assumpta Park, en route to the cemetery, Friday, April 3, at approximately 1.45pm, for those wishing to pay their respects to Mary, while adhering to the current Covid–19 recommendations with respect to social distancing. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

The death has occurred of Joan Kelly (née Hedigan) of Ballybricken, Grange, / Kilmallock. Peacefully, in the loving care of St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband William, sister Sr. De Lourdes, niece Eleanor Kelly, nephew Michael Kelly, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral will take place in private. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.