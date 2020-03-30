Deaths in Limerick - March 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Tom Biggane

Of Ballyculleen, Croom

On March 30, 2020, peacefully in the great care of all the staff at Ard Na Ri Nursing Home, Bruff in his 91st year.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and son Peter.

Dearly beloved dad to Joe, Helen (Hartigan) and Marian, son-in-law Ollie, sister Mary Walsh, sister-in-law Ita Biggane, dearly cherished grandad to John, Clara, Katie, Ashleigh, Jessica, Stephanie, and Ava, great-grandson Conor. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 12noon in St Peter’s and Paul’s Church, Banogue with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

The death has occurred of Patrick CASHELL

Castletroy, Limerick / Ballymacoda, Cork

Patrick CASHELL

Retired Deputy Registrar at the University of Limerick

& formerly of Ballymacoda & The Lough, Cork

Pat passed peacefully in the dedicated care of the Park Nursing Home. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Anne, his children Kieran, Ailbhe and Triona and his grandchildren Benjamin, Brianna, Lara, Joseph and Annika. His sisters Nuala, Carmel and Mercy and brother Eamonn along with their spouses Gerry, Miriam and John. His sons-in-law Denis and Finbarr, and daughter-in-law Rachel. He will also be missed by his relatives and many friends.

The death has occurred of Patrick Cashell

Of Castletroy and Ballymacoda, Cork

Retired Deputy Registrar at the University of Limerick and formerly of Ballymacoda and The Lough, Cork

Pat passed peacefully in the dedicated care of the Park Nursing Home. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Anne, his children Kieran, Ailbhe and Triona and his grandchildren Benjamin, Brianna, Lara, Joseph and Annika. His sisters Nuala, Carmel and Mercy and brother Eamonn along with their spouses Gerry, Miriam and John. His sons-in-law Denis and Finbarr, and daughter-in-law Rachel. He will also be missed by his relatives and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family.

You may phone-in your condolence to Griffin's at 061 415000 or email info@griffinfunerals.com. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Mary Cotter (née McCarthy)

Of Clontarf, Dublin and Cappamore

On March 29, 2020 (peacefully) at the Mater Private Hospital; beloved wife of the late William and loving mother of S. Elizabeth, John, Gerry, Monica, Finbarr, Denis, Sheila and the late Liam and mother-in-law of the late Tony, sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral will take place due to HSE and Government guidelines on social gatherings.

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née Flint)

Of Colbert Park, Janesboro

Peacefully, at her home. Beloved wife of the late John Daly. Very deeply regretted by her sons Tony and Michael, daughters Breda, Sally and Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, the extended Flint and Daly Families and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral will take place in private. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time.

Family flowers only.

You may if you wish submit your condolences on email to info@crossfuneralhomes.com. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Joseph Cross and Sons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Mairead Finnan

Of Dromkeen and Lattin West, Tipperary

On March 25, 2020. Suddenly at her home. Deeply regretted by her brothers Sean, Arthur and Pat, sister Kay Crowe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 the funeral will take place privately. A Memorial Mass for Mairead will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Mairéad LENIHAN (née Enright)

Clash Cottage, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Ballydonoghue, Kerry

Mairéad Lenihan (nee Enright), of Clash Cottage, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Lahesrough, Ballydonoghue, Co. Kerry who passed away at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Sunday March 29, 2020.

A Private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send on condolences through the traditional manner. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a memorial Mass to celebrate Mairéad’s life at a later stage.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Long (née Moloney)

Of Rosroe Avenue, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin

Died peacefully at home on March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mick Long and sister of the late Patrick Moloney. She will be very sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Susan and Edel, sisters Mary, Bridie and Ann, grandchildren, Danielle, Katie, Mark, Sam, Alex, Abbie and Ellie, great-grandaughter Lily, son-in-law Ronan, daughter-in-law Josie and Danielle’s partner Conor, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Removal from her home on Wednesday, April 1 at 11.15 am. House strictly immediate family only, but en route will pass through Rosroe Avenue, for those wishing to pay their respects to Kay, while adhering to the current Covid – 19 recommendations with respect to social distancing. Kay's Funeral will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to Celebrate the life of a true lady.

Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. You may if you wish submit your condolences on email to info@crossfuneralhomes.com. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Joseph Cross and Sons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Gerard Moloney

Of Davis Street, Limerick City and Ennis, Co Clare

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his partner Kalina, children Gearoid, Roisin, Nuala, Lucy, Ciara, Orla, Eoghan, Aisling, Niall and Ronan, grandchildren, siblings Nuala, Maura, Pauline, Martina and Patrick, their spouses, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Joseph.

May He Rest in Peace

Keeping in line with Gerard's wishes his remains will be cremated and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. You may if you wish submit your condolences by email to info@crossfuneralhomes.com. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Joseph Cross and Sons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan

Of The Hill, Knockainey

Eileen passed away peacefully in Ard Na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff, in her 92nd year. A private funeral mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Knockainey this Wednesday, April 1 at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Due to the present climate under Covid 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Eileens funeral and express their sympathy to the family at this sad time can post Mass cards to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital.

The death has occurred of Timmy Casey

Of Clonlong, Southill

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and Patrick, daughters Mags, Ann, Bridgie and Kelly, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and his fellow community.

May he Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private.

Mass cards can be posted to Joseph Cross and Sons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Sheila Corbett

Of Celbridge, Kildare and Greystones

Retired vice-principal, Bawn Og N.S. Clondalkin, Dublin died, peacefully on March 27 last, in the loving care of the staff on Rowan Ward, Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin. Predeceased by her adoring parents Tom and Carmel (nee Horrigan) and deeply missed by her brother, Kevin, sisters Carmela and Teresa, her fond nieces Rachel, Emily and Stephanie and nephews Cillian and Luke; brothers-in-law Raymond (Thompson) and Peter (De Pasquale), aunts Kitty (Roberts) and Marie (Horrigan), cousins, extended family, work colleagues and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

For those who are unable to attend a Memorial Mass in Limerick and Celbridge to celebrate Geraldine’s life is planned for a later date.

The death has occurred of Jerry O'Connell

Of Duagh, Kerry and Ashford

On March 29, 2020 (peacefully) at University Hospital Kerry.

Husband of the late Peggy. Sadly missed by his daughter Belinda, son Michael, son-in-law Trevor, granddaughter Hannah, brother Dan, sister Joan Guidera, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In an effort to follow best practice, in line with HSE guidelines and with the support of Jerry’s family, the funeral will be private. Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. A memorial Mass to celebrate Jerry’s life will take place at a later date.