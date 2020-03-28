Deaths in Limerick - March 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Walter Alfred of Cloughkeating, Patrickswell

Late of Ranks and the Limerick University Club. On March 27, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina. Beloved husband of Hilda and dearly loved dad to Mark and John, loving brother to Joyce and the late Violet. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Karen and Aoife, and grand children Niall, Ross and Nicole. He will also be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private.

Messages of sympathy can be offered by contacting Thompson’s by telephone on 061-414967 or via email info@thompsonfuneralslimerick.com.

The death has occurred of Bridget Davis (née Healy)

Of Abington, Murroe

Formerly of Boarmanshill, Glenstal. On March 28, 2020 peacefully at Roseville house Nursing home. Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brother Brendan and sister Teresa, sister in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral and Mass private. Memorial Mass at a later date.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kelliher

Of Caherline, Caherconlish, Oola, Milltown, Kerry and Ballinhassig, Cork

Jim passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 27, 2020. (Predeceased by his mother and father Eileen and Timothy and brothers Moss and Denis)

Sadly missed by his family, heartbroken wife Dolores, son Vincent, daughters Niamh and Grace, brothers Pat and Tim, sister Sr. Mary (Presentation Order), son in law Paddy, daughter in law Fiona, Grace’s partner Cillian, adored grandchildren Ella, Clodagh and Katie, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

May he rest in Peace

Jim’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Milford Hospice in particular Anne and Bridgit for their exceptional care of Jim.

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section below. The ceremony will also be available for viewing on a livestream service at http://funeralslive.ie/james-kelliher-r-i-p/

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Liston (née O'Donnell)

Of 41 Castletroy View and Castleconnell

On March 27, 2020, peacefully, at The University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving sons James, Sean and Matthew, daughter Jane, sister Nuala, her grandchildren, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral and Mass Private. Memorial Mass at a later date.