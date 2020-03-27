Deaths in Limerick - March 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Geraldine Brennan (née Bendon)

Of Roundwood, Rosbrien

On March 26, 2020, peacefully in Adare and District Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Ger. Dearly loved mother of Lorraine, Ian and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Ray and Keith, grandchildren Rory, Connor, Aoife, Cian and Rowan, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

House private please.

Due to the recent Covid-19 concerns and in line with official HSE guidelines and advisement from the Limerick Diocese, any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society should give serious consideration to forego attending Funerals and public gathering. Messages of sympathy can be offered by contacting Thompson’s by telephone on 061-414967 or via email info@thompsonfuneralslimerick.com.

The death has occurred of Clare Carey, of Keane Street, Killalee

Formerly of Bolgers Stores, William Street

Clare died peacefully in Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, sisters-in-law Rosie and Marjorie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Clare’s family, her funeral will be private to family members and invited close friends. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. Sympathies may be expressed by phone during office hours to 061-415000 or email through info@griffinfunerals.com, anytime or Mass Cards by post.

The death has occurred of Paddy Clery

Of Kilmurry House, Passage West, Cork and Kilmallock

Formerly Ballygillane, Ballingaddy, Kilmallock on March 26, 2020. Very peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital. Paddy, husband of the late Karina, brother of the late Frank. Late S.O.S. Dolphin Rugby Club, Cork, brothers Willie, Jimmy, Tommy, Bernie, John (Horsham) Noel, Gerard (New York), sister Kathleen (Atlanta) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends especially all at the Dolphin Rugby Club.

May he rest in peace

In line with the directives, good practice and with the support of Paddy's family, his funeral will remain private. You may, if you wish, submit your condolence in the open condolence book below or by phone to Daffy's 063-98000 or you can e-mail it through to daffyfuneralsmichael@gmail.com at anytime. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Eileen Kleiser (née Portley), of Meelick and Limerick

On March 26, 2020, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Anton and much loved mother of Louise, Antoinette, Sharon, Elinor and Annmarie. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Jason, Andrew, Emma, Finn, Ethan, Ronan and Ciaran, sons-in-law Darren, Fintan and Sean, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with current HSE guidance a private funeral will take place. A memorial mass will follow in due course.

The death has occurred of Denis Malone

Of Shannabooly Road, Ballynanty

Late of Aer Rianta. Died peacefully in the company of his loving wife Anna in the Riverdale Nursing Home. Sadly missed by beloved wife Anna, sons Thomas, Denis, Brian and daughter Anna, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Mary, Maria and Noreen, grandsons Damien, Paul, Jeff, Peter, Alex and Briain, granddaughters Emma and Aedin, brothers Padraig, Joe and Jimmy, sisters Bunny, Margaret, Rose and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Predeceased by his parents Alice and Jim, late sisters Anne, Patsy, Maureen, Angela, Connery and Alice, late brothers Gus and Tomas, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews and nieces.

When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Denis' life and will hold a memorial service to which everybody will be very welcome. While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, a private funeral will take place, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings.

Due to the National Guidelines regarding Covid-19, funeral is restricted to family and relatives only inside the Church. See below for online condolence book. For those of you that are unable to attend Denis'funeral mass the family would be very happy to welcome you for the burial in Castlemungret Cemetery if you are able to attend.Please note the burial will take place after 11.00am mass on Monday, March 30

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Martin

Of Lissard, Galbally

On March 22, 2020. Predeceased by his father Timmy, mother Margaret and brother Jay. Deeply regretted by his brothers Noel, Johnny (Emly), Tom (Croagh, Limerck), Mike (Pallasgreen), Timmy (Dublin), Gerard (Rathmines, Dublin) and Vincent, sisters Mary Ryan (Caherdavin, Limerick), Margaret Hosford (Ballinlard, Tipperary), Bernie Casey (Keylogues, Galbally), Catherine Slattery (Ballinvreena, Kilfinane) and aunt Mary Breen (Cullen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Private. Family only.

The death has occurred of Ronnie Nolan

Of Clonkeen, Barrington's Bridge, Lisnagry

On March 26, 2020, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Loving father of the late Philip. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, sons Darragh and Oliver, daughter Barbara, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral and Mass Private. Memorial Mass at a later date.

The death has occurred of Nora O’Connor (née Cronin)

Of Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare and Croom

In the tender care of the staff of Craddock Hosue Nursing Home, Naas. Formerly of Ballymacamore, Croom, Co. Limerick.

Beloved mother of Thomas, Ann, Paul, Mary and Norma. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Nancy (Fox) and Sr. Lucia, daughters-in-law Ita and Belinda, sons-in-law Don and Sjoerd, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot.

The death has occurred of Stephen (Stevie) Sheehan

Of East Square, Askeaton

Unexpectedly, at his home. Beloved son of Dorothy Sheehan and the late Stephen Sheehan. Survived by his loving mother Dot, brother, sister, children, daughter in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, aunt, relatives, neighbours, friends and his great friends in the Greyhound industry in Ireland and Great Britain. So sadly missed especially by his grandson Sam whom Stevie adored so much.

May he rest in peace

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with best practice taken from church and state advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Sympathies may be expressed by phone 085-8253671 or email stuartsheehan@outlook.com Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time.