Deaths in Limerick - March 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Deirdre Diviney, of Castleconnell and Fedamore

Castleconnell and late of Cloghessy Park, Fedamore

On March 26, 2020 peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved daughter of the recently deceased mother Breda Talty and father Peter.

Very deeply regretted by sorrowing step father Tom Talty, brother Paul, aunts, uncle, cousins, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 28, at St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Fedamore new cemetery.

House private please.

Due to national guidelines regarding Covid-19, Funeral Mass is restricted to family only.

The death has occurred of Anne McInerney

Late of Sand Mall and St Bishop Street

Anne died peacefully in Athlunkard House Nursing Home. Beloved sister of Josephine, Chrissie and the late Michael (Mylo) and Mary (Ray). Sadly missed by her sisters, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandniece, cousin Ger, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Ann's family, her funeral will be private to family members. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time. Sympathies may be expressed by phone during office hours to 061-415000 or email through info@griffinfunerals.com, anytime or Mass Cards by post.

The death has occurred of Gavin Doyle

Of Ovens, Cork, Ballyconnell, Cavan and Limerick

On March 24, 2020, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Gavin (formerly of Analog, Limerick and G.S.I. Macroom) beloved husband of Claire and loving father of Evan and Lia. Sadly missed by his wife and family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Following current government guidelines Gavin’s funeral will take place privately