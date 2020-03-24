Death: the late Pat Madigan, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick

Thompson's Funeral Directors wish to announce the death of Pat Madigan (Junior) Caherdavin Heights and formerly of Hyde Road, Limerick. March 23rd 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the care of the staff at Milford Hospice. He will be sadly missed by his wife Helen, Daughter Deirdre (O’Sullivan), Sons Diarmuid and Donogh, Sister Ann, Brothers Michael (Billy) and Christy, late sister Marie, son-in-law Andy, daughters-in-law Valerie and Gillian, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, and many friends.

House strictly private.

Removal from Caherdavin Heights on Thursday March 26th at 3.00 pm. to Shannon crematorium. House strictly immediate family only but en route will pass Christ The King Church Caherdavin, Sheelin Drive and Derravarragh Road for those wishing to pay their respects while adhering to the current Covid – 19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

Service at Shannon crematorium strictly immediate family only.

When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Pats life and will hold a full funeral service to which everybody will be very welcome.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Milford Hospice. Those wishing to leave personal messages for the family can do so by e mailing: info@thompsonfuneralslimerick.com