Deaths in Limerick - March 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Annette Dwyer (née Leddin), of Greystones, Wicklow and Limerick

On March 15 (suddenly) at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Treasured wife of John C and adoring mother of Lorraine & Karen. Cherished by her son-in-law Sean (Guerin), sisters and brothers Mary, Gerardine (Whisker), Joe, John & Austin, grandchildren Ben, Maria and Michael, godchildren, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements strictly private due to the current climate. A Mass to celebrate Annette’s life will be held at a future date.

The death has occurred of Fran (Frances) Lynch, of Marian Park, Patrickswell

On March 16, 2020, unexpectedly after a short illness.

Late of University of Limerick, MAC and EI Shannon.

Daughter of the late Kevin and Maureen. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Margaret, Betty, Loretta and Caroline, brother Paul, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers in law Joe and Tommy, sister in law Mary, her god-children, kind neighbours and her wide and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing Wednesday, March 18 at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral mass Thursday, March 19, at 11am in St Nessan's Church, Raheen, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Patrickswell. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to Milford Care Centre.

Following Covid-19 guidelines we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence books.

Family and close friends are only requested to attend her funeral Mass, as it is relayed live on an online camera. For further details please go to www.mcrparish.com

Messages of sympathy can be offered by contacting Daffy’s Funeral Directors on 061 397 237 or by email to danieldaffy1@gmail.com

A celebration of Fran’s life to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of John Sheahan, of Ballyvologue, Ballingarry

Peacefully on March 17, 2020 in the loving care of the staff of Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Survived by his brother William, nephews Joe and Pat, niece Ann Marie, sister-in-law Eileen, cousins, relatives and friends. Uncle of the late Liam and Ann.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at St Joseph's Church, Granagh on Thursday March 19, 2020 for 12noon Reqiuem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Covid-19 guidelines apply: meaning Mass gatherings are limited to family and relatives.

The death has occurred of Robert Roe

Of Rhebogue and Dublin

Late of Dublin, St Mary's Park, Draper Erin, Dooleys and his beloved Fairview Rangers.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his wife Noreen, son Bobby, stepchildren Jonathan and Melissa, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, March 18 from 5pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Thursday, March 19 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society, not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish submit your condolences by phone to 061-410744, or you can email through info@crossfuneralhomes.com anytime.