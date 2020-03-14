Deaths in Limerick - March 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick McCarthy, Castle Farm, Kilfinane, Limerick. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Co. Limerick. Very Deeply regretted by his much loved Brother Tom, Sister Mary (Fox), Nephew Noel, Brother-in-Law Liam, Grand Niece Kila, Relatives, Neighbours & Friends.

Reposing at John McCarthy & Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane from 6-7pm Sunday with removal to St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Micheál Kelleher of Woodlawn Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Glann, Ennistymon, Co. Clare. Michéal died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Gretta) and dearest father to Michael, Mary, Brendan, James & Patricia. Sadly missed by his children, sons-in-law Stephen & Niall, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Willie, sister Philomena (Organ), nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

A private Funeral will take place, there will be a Memorial Mass at a further date. House Private Please. COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish submit your condolences by phone to 061-415000 within office hours or email through info@griffinfunerals.com anytime.

The death has occurred of Anthony John, Glenastar, Ardagh, Limerick. Died on the 9th March 2020 at University Hospital Limerick. A true countryman much loved by his relatives and many friends.

All are welcome for cremation at Shannon Cremation on Friday, 20th March at 1 pm followed by refreshments at Moore’s Bar, Carrigkerry. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Sheila Cussen (née Toomey) of Fairgreen, Bruff, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, in the loving care of Ard na Rí Nursing Home, on 13th March, 2020. Sadly missed by her brothers Michael and John, sister Margaret (San Fransisco), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and many friends.

Due to current government guidelines surrounding Covid-19 Sheila's family wish to hold a private funeral. If you wish to pass on your sympathies please use the online condolence book below. Mass cards can be posted to Butler's Funeral Directors, Main Street, Bruff, Co. Limerick.