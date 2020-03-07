Deaths in Limerick - March 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dignam of Cúil-Aodha, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and all her friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday from 5pm with Removal to St. Brigid’s Church at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday (March 9) after 11am with burial afterwards at Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O'Brien of Cois na Abhainn, Dromcollogher. Formerly of Callahow, Dromcollogher.

Predeceased by his brother John, sisters Kitty and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his brother Jim (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Patrick Sweeney of Braintree, USA. Fornerly of Castleconnell, Limerick.

Son of the late Patrick and Bridget (O'Keefe) Sweeney and beloved husband of Catherine (Cody) Sweeney. Devoted father of the late Declan Sweeney and loving grandfather of Chad Fanning of Naas, County Kildare. Great-grandfather of Elsie.

Father-in-law of Liz Sweeney of Kilkenny and beloved brother of the late Matthew and William Sweeney.

Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Tuesday, (March 10), at 9:30am.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30am with burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

The death has occurred of Anne Meaney of Willowdale, St. Vincent's, Lisnagry. Late of Frances Street, Kilrush, County Clare.

Daughter of the late Teresa and Owen Meaney and sister of the late Owen Francis.

Deeply regretted by her sister Mary (Clancy); brother Joey; brother-in-law John; sister-in-law Imelda, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandniece, cousins, relatives and all her friends.

Reposing at St. Senan's Church, Kilrush, on Monday (March 9) from 4pm with Prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Shanakyle.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Willowdale, St. Vincent's, Lisnagry.

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Nelius) O'Connell of Rylands, Ballingarry. Formerly of Percival Street, Kanturk.

Beloved husband of Kathleen (née Lynch) and dearest father to John (Grenagh) and Annette Field (Lismire, Newmarket). Predeceased by his sister Kitty O'Sullivan.

Deeply mourned by his family, son-in-law John, grandchildren Niall, Karen,Claire,Vivienne and Patrick,sisters Mary Greaney and Margaret (Peggy) Naughton, brothers-in-law, nephews, relatives and daughter-in-law.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 8 30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday (March 9) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

Family flowers only, please.Donations to St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastlewest.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Barry (née O'Dwyer) of Cloghessy Park, Fedamore. Formerly of Bruff.

Very deeply regretted by her children Kevin, Mariece, Ewen and Edelle; grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law; brothers Pat and Gerard; sister Anne, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Sunday (March 8) from 5pm to 7pm with Removal on Monday (March 9) to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore to arrive for 12 noon Mass.

Private cremation will take place afterwards.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your Choice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh) of Josie Bradley (née D'Arcy) of Cooleen, Birdhill. Late of Muine, Doon.

Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny and sons-in-law Paul White and Paul McDonnell.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick, Michael, Sean and Gerard; daughters Mary White and Siobhan McDonnell; daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary Ryan, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, all other relatives, neighbours and friends and friends at The Day Centre, Newport.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday (March 8) from 5.30pm to to 7.30pm with remains arriving for Funeral Mass on Monday 11.30am in the Church of the Wayside, Birdhill.

Burial will take place afterwards at Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Newport Daycare Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefuly at Riverdale House Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha) of Patricia Donnellan (née Geoghegan) of Merval Park, Clareview, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Michael; children, Isabel, Cathy and Patrick; grandchildren Patrick, Elaine, Jennifer, Brian, Michael and James; brothers Brian, Kevin, Seamus and Michael; sister Isabel; son-in-law Timothy Treacy, daughter-in-law Therese Donnellan; aunts and uncle; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen O'Donnell (née Burke) Ardrahan, Galbally, Limerick. Formerly of Clashoquirke, Bansha, County Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband James (Jim), brother Nathaniel (Nat), sister Anne, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am at Galbally Church with burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.