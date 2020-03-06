Deaths in Limerick - March 6, 2020

The death has occurred (following an accident) of Gerard Alymer of The Commons, Ballingarry.

Survived by family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Barry (née O'Dwyer) of Cloghessy Park, Fedamore. Formerly of Bruff.

Very deeply regretted by her children Kevin, Mariece, Ewen and Edelle; grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law; brothers Pat and Gerard; sister Anne, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Sunday (March 8) from 5pm to 7pm with Removal on Monday (March 9) to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore to arrive for 12 noon Mass.

Private cremation will take place afterwards.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your Choice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Joseph’s Hospital, Nenagh) of Josie Bradley (née D'Arcy) of Cooleen, Birdhill. Late of Muine, Doon.

Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny and sons-in-law Paul White and Paul McDonnell.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick, Michael, Sean and Gerard; daughters Mary White and Siobhan McDonnell; daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary Ryan, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, all other relatives, neighbours and friends and friends at The Day Centre, Newport.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday (March 8) from 5.30pm to to 7.30pm with remains arriving for Funeral Mass on Monday 11.30am in the Church of the Wayside, Birdhill.

Burial will take place afterwards at Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Newport Daycare Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Naas Hospital) of Anne Brennan (née Meaney) of Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare. Formerly of Limerick.

Loving wife of the late Kevin and predeceased by her brother, Tom.

Sadly missed by her loving children Caoimhe, Andy, Eoin and Niamh; her sister Méadbh son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Pauline, and Eoin's partner Meabh, grandchildren Aoibhe, Sara, Tadhg and Eve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of good friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock at St. Conleth's Parish Church with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of John Browne of Meagher Avenue, Prospect, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Noree and dearly loved father of Jon, Barbara and Sue. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Declan and James; grandchildren Killian, Bŕian, Niamh, Diarmuid, Aoife and Eimear, brothers Joe, Willie and Tony, sister Marian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred (peacefuly at Riverdale House Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha) of Patricia Donnellan (née Geoghegan) of Merval Park, Clareview, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Michael; children, Isabel, Cathy and Patrick; grandchildren Patrick, Elaine, Jennifer, Brian, Michael and James; brothers Brian, Kevin, Seamus and Michael; sister Isabel; son-in-law Timothy Treacy, daughter-in-law Therese Donnellan; aunts and uncle; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at North West Hospice) of Patrick Hayes of Curry East, Curry, Sligo. Late of Croom, County Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his brothers J.J. and Liam and his sisters, Angela, Mary and Breda.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Una; sons John (Celbridge), Patrick (Cloonacool), Michael (New York), Martin (Curry), Brian (Killeavy), Jimmy (Curry) and his daughter Una (New York), his six daughters-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; brothers Christie and James; sisters Mairead and Esther, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Curry with burial afterwards in Bunnacrannagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice Sligo.

The death has occurred of Helen O'Donnell (née Burke) Ardrahan, Galbally, Limerick. Formerly of Clashoquirke, Bansha, County Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband James (Jim), brother Nathaniel (Nat), sister Anne, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm with Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (March 8) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.