Deaths in Limerick - March 2, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of William Sheehan, Garryowen, Limerick / Kileely, Limerick. William died peacefully, surrounded by family, at St. John’s Hospital. Sadly missed by his partner Mary Meany, son Wesley, daughter Donna, Martina & Heather, grandchildren Abbie, Kayla, Scott, Brooke, Cassie-Lee & baby Noel, son-in-law, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & his many friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Mar. 4th) from 6:30pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Mar. 5th) at 1pm. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Eileen Quilligan (née Sheridan), The Square, Rathkeale, Limerick.



Eileen Quilligan (nee Sheridan) (The Square, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick). February 28th 2020 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother of David, John, Patrick, Breda, Eileen and Jean. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law John O’ Brien and John Flynn, daughters-in-law Breda and Julia, sisters Nonie, Peg, Jean and Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday (6th February 2020) from 2.00pm to 4.00pm followed by removal to St. Marys Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Saturday (7th February 2020) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Sullivan, of Ballyguiltenane Lower, Glin, Limerick.



Kathleen O'Sullivan (Kathy), Ballyguiltenane Lower, Glin, Co. Limerick and formerly of Bolton, England; March 1st 2020 peacefully at home with her family. Pre-deceased by her sister Anne. Kathy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Claire and Nicola, son David, partner Johnny, sister Doreen, brothers David and Derek, grandchildren Ethan, Oisín, Breean, Síona, Muireann and Olivia; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94C3C6) this Tuesday evening March 3rd from 6.00-8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday March 4th in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Erica Landers, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Tony and Yvonne. Deeply missed by her loving family, children Brooke, Kelsey, Ray, Jack and Kai, sister Louise, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Tuesday evening (3rd March) from 7pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Parteen. Funeral Mass Wednesday (4th March) at 10am followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Patrick Casey, 16 Bank Place, Hospital, Limerick,

Pat passed away 1/March/2020, he is sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons and daughters Hanora, Patrick, Carol, Edwina & Dan, brothers, sister, grandchildren, uncles, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, relatives and friends.

A cremation service will take place privately. A memorial mass will take place on Saturday 11.30am in St. Marys Church, Knockainey.