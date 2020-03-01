Deaths in Limerick - March 1, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Seán O'Dwyer, Dromlara, Pallasgreen, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Seán (John). Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, daughter Catherine, son John, brothers Jim, Con and Tim, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Dromlara, Pallasgreen, Monday evening from 4 o’c until 7 o’c. Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker, Tuesday morning at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

The death has occurred of Mary Quilligan (née Flynn), Barrack View, Roches Road, Rathkeale, peacefully, at her home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, seven children, twenty two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Jim (Gabby), sisters-in-law, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (March 4th) from 1pm to 3pm, with removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Thursday (March 5th) at 12 noon with Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Curtin & Dr. Kearney, Blue Bird Care, H.S.E. Home Help Services, Milford Home Care Nursing Team, Louise Hennessy (Public Health Nurse) for their exceptional care shown to Mary throughout her illness.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Leary Castleconnell, Limerick / Lyreacrompane, Kerry. Sadly missed by husband Colm Martin, children Niamh and Diarmuid, sisters Cathleen (O’Connor, Castleisland) and Nora (Castleisland), brothers Tadgh (Ballymacelligott) and Mossie (Dromadamore), sisters in law, brother in Law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephew, along with friends, colleagues and neighbours. (Sister of the late Mary).

Reposing in Milford Care Centre Mortuary 5pm to 7pm on Tues, 3rd March. Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, at 11.30am on Wednesday, 4th March, followed by burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of John Hayes, Shelbourne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick City.

John died peacefully, after a long illness, at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, son Ivan, daughter Emily, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Luke, Evan & Elise, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Mar. 2nd) from 5pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Mar. 3rd) at 11am. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Delia (Bridget) Geary (née O'Brien), Ballygulleen, Kilmeedy.



Died on 1st March 2020. Predeceased by her husband Daniel. Deeply regretted by her loving son Donald, brother John O’Brien (Pallaskenry), sister Josie O’Brien (Pallaskenry), nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.



Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Wednesday, 4th March, from 6 until 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 5th March, at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in Castlemahon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Delia Duggan, of Upper Coonagh, Coonagh. Delia died peacefully, in the loving care of Riverdale House Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her sister Teresa O’Dea, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends in Coonagh and Riverdale House.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Mar. 5th) from 5pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Mar. 6th) at 11am. Funeral after to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Connolly (née Gould), Coolraine Estate, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Connolly Christina (Chrissie) (nee Gould) (Coolraine Estate, Ennis Road, Limerick). February 29th 2020 peacefully in Catherine McAuley Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Dearly loved mother of Mary (O’Sullivan), John, Mark and Claire (Kelly). Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Liam and Seamus, daughters-in-law Trudi and Elsa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Catherine McAuley Recreational Fund.