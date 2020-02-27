Deaths in Limerick - February 27, 2020

The death has occurred (suddenly) of William J. (Bill) Macken of Castletroy, Limerick. Late Professor of Applied. Psychology at Cardiff University.

Survived by his children Clodagh and Anne and his parents Barry and Irene; brothers Gerard and Dominic.

Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Tanya and Ruth, nieces Jenny, Helen and Rachel, nephews David, Paul and Paddy and Grandniece Millie, colleagues and friends.

Funeral will take place at 11am on Tuesday (March 3) at Cardiff Crematorium, Thornhill Road.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Timothy (Tadhg) Hourigan of Woodfarm, Dromkeen.

Predeceased by his grandson Darragh and deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda; daughters Paula Lawlor (Thurles), Helen Munt (Perth), Maeve Carthy (Roscommon), sons Kieran (Perth) and Richard (London); sons-in-law Tony, Peter, Seamus, daughter-in-law Sacha; grandchildren, sister Joan, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Sean (Seanie) Ryan of Glen Cottage, Ballyneety.

Late of De Beers Shannon, BMS and The Stroller.

Predeceased by his parents Lily and Jackie and his brother Stephen Patrick.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Helen; daughter Siobhan; sons John, Noel, Nicholas, Joseph and James; sisters Madie, Nancy and Bridget; brothers Liam, Mike and Steve; aunt Bridie, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandsons, granddaughters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and wide circle friends.

Reposing on Saturday (February 29) at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety between 4.30pm and 7pm, with removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother the Church, Caherconlish.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (March 1) at 11am with burial afterwards in Caherconlish Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Caherass Nursing Home) of Michael Phelan of Bethany House, Sandymount, Dublin. Formerly of Corner House, Galbally, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sister Joan Goodwin (Rathkeale) nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving on Friday, February 28, at Galbally Church for 11.30am Requeim Mass. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ard Na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff) of Peg O'Grady (née Keane) of Ragamus, Knockainey.

Loving wife of the late Paddy.

Sadly missed by her daughters Patricia, Elizabeth and Margaret; brothers, sister in law, grandchildren, sons in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, family relatives and friends.

Peg will repose at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital this Friday, February 28, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 29, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Cyril Kelly of Claughaun Court, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of OMC Engineering, Walsh Western and Burlington.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolores; son Brian and family; daughter Jean and family, Dale and family; sister Anne and family, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (February 28) from 5.30pm to 7pm with Removal on Saturday (February 29) to St. John's Cathedral to arrive for 1pm Mass.

Cremation Service will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.