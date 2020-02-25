Deaths in Limerick - February 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Veronica Tobin (née Austin) of Clonteen, Cappamore, Limerick. Tobin (nee Austin) (Clonteen, Cappamore, Co. Limerick & Hayestown, Rush, Co. Dublin) February 24th 2020, peacefully at the Mater Hospital Dublin, Veronica. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Stephen, Noel, Michael and Albert, daughter Mary, sisters Olive and Marguerite grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, Tuesday evening at 7 o’c. Requiem Mass Ash Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Stickle (Meadow Brook, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick, late of Moyross) 24th February 2020, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Sadly missed by his son Doughlas, daughters Julie and Kathleen, grandchildren, partner Teresa, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm follow by removal to St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Michael Sheehy, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick. Peacefully on Monday 24th February 2020 surrounded by his loving family and the caring staff of St. Camillus Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his sisters Peg and Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Jack, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Joan & Eileen, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea on Wednesday Evening (26th Feb) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass Thursday (27th Feb) at 11.00am in St. Bartholomew's Church, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.Family flowers only, please - Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. 'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis'

The death has occurred of Jack (John) O'Brien of Farnane, Murroe, Limerick / Limerick City, Limerick and formerly of Shelbourne Road, Limerick, 24th February 2020, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved father of the late Baby Timothy and brother of the late Paddy. Much loved husband of Mary and cherished Dad of John, Roger and Richie, father in law to Mary, Karena and Grace, adored grandad of Rory, Conor, Jack, Ben and Kate, brother of Dan, James and Kathleen (Clarke), also missed by his sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary this Thursday, 27th February, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the church of the Most Holy Rosary, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Friday 28th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of John Lee, Flood Street, Killalee, Limerick. Late of ESB and St John’s Boxing Club. Husband of the late Rose and father of the late Gerry, Christopher and Susan. Deeply regretted by daughters Jennifer and Mary, son Sonny, grandchildren, brother, sisters, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday, 26th February, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 27th February, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery

The death has occurred of Patrick Flynn of Pound lane, Rathkeale, Limerick. Predecesed by son Patrick, brothers John and Michael, sisters Nonie, Hanney, Ellen and Breada. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Jeremiah and Michael, daughter Maxie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary and Christina, daughters-in-law, son-in-law all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm, with removal to St Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Liam Dillon of Lenihan Ave, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of St Camillus Hospital, St Mary's Church Choir and St John's Church Choir, Choral Union and CIE. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother Bat, sister Callie (UK), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces all other relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Wednesday (26th) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm with removal to St Saviour's Church. Requiem Mass Thursday (27th) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for 1.00pm.

The death has occurred of Dr Michael Corcoran, of White Lodge, Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick. Long serving Consultant Radiologist at Limerick University Hospital) 24th February 2020, unexpectedly at home. Devoted husband of Breda (neé Hughes). Loving father of Jennifer and Alan. Precious grandad to Joseph, Isobel, Michael and Georgina. Predeceased by his brother Thomas and sister Moira (McCoy). Sadly missed by his sister Cora (Dunleavy), brother Nick, sisters-in-law Margaret (Keady), Ann Hughes, Helen Corcoran and Sheila Corcoran, son-in-law Michael Quirk, all his nephews and nieces and a large circle of friends and colleagues.

Reposing at his home (V94YP8X) this Thursday evening (27th February) from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Monaleen Church, Castletroy on Friday (28th February) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private please on Friday morning.

The death has occurred of Eileen Behan (née O'Connor) Carrigkerry, Limerick who passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24th, at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee. Eileen is very sadly missed by her loving husband Eddie, sons Declan and Cormac, daughter Gráinne, her adored grandchildren Lucy, Daniel, Julie, Ellie, Derval and Katy, brothers Michael and Moss, sisters Peig, Joan and Anne, son-in-law Andy, daughters-in-law Úna and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Eileen was predeceased by her brothers Dave and John, sisters Kit, Maureen and Ita.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Mary’s Church Carrigkerry. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery Newcastle West. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice Home Care Team.