Deaths in Limerick - February 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Peggy Brouder (née Ahern)

Rerasta Court, Ardagh and Clondalkin, Dublin

Died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on February 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Kevin.

Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, sister Nelly (Leamy - Askeaton), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reidy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Wednesday, February 26, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh, arriving at 8pm.

Requiem Mass Thursday, February 27 at 2pm in St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh, burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Molua’s Cemetery.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis’

The death has occurred of Angela Clancy Troy

Of Grange

Angela passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick on February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Martin, dearest mother of Alona and Emmet. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, son, brothers Jack and Seoirse, sisters-in-law Brigette and Helen, nieces Aoife, Ruth, Katie, Evelyn and Aine, nephews George, Tony and Brendan, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Milford Care Centre Mortuary from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12:30pm in Ss. Patrick's and Brigid's Church, Grange followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Bridie Hoare (née Downey)

Of Ballylanders and Cork

Peacefully at Mid-West Regional Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, sons Johnny and William, daughters Margaret, Kathleen and Bridget, grandchildren, sister Joan (Lane), brother Davy, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 this Tuesday evening from 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm. to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Paul (JP) Horgan. Of Bruree

Horgan, Kilbreedy, Bruree. On February 23, 2020. Unexpectedly, John Paul (JP). Brother of the late Michael. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Liam and Patricia. Sons Lee and Micheál. Sisters Elaine, Katharina and Annette (Carey). Brothers William, James and Patrick. Grandmother Ellen O'Donnell. Brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing this Tuesday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm with funeral to arrive for 12 noon requiem mass Wednesday at St. Munchin's Church, Rockhill with burial afterwards in Banogue Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Joan Mulvihill, of Presentation Sisters, Dooradoyle and Moyvane, Kerry

Sr. Joan died, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by her parents, brother Michael, sisters Mary, Sr. Dympna and Sr. Ursula. Deeply regretted by her nieces Mary, Ann and Una, grandnephews, great-grandniece, her presentation community, relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, February 25 from 4:30pm. Removal to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 26 at 12 noon. Funeral after to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Violet Rainsford (née Blackwell)

Of Caherconlish

High Park, Caherconlish. Peacefully in the loving care of Ard na Rí Nursing Home. Wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret, son John, son-in-law Oliver Coffey, daughter-in-law Kaye, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing on Tuesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal afterwards to Out Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eddie Carey

Of Dunromin, 49 Castleview, Newcastle West

Died on February 23, 2020 at University Hospital Limerick. Husband of the late Mary, father of the late Darren and father-in-law of the late Emma. Deeply regretted by his sons Jason, Kevin, James, Mark, Stephen, Jonathan and Eddie, daughters Jackie, Rosalinna and Ashling, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, February 25 from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Wednesday, February 26 for 11.30 requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Phillips

Of Herbertstown

Late of Ard Na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff. Predeceased by brothers Pat and Martin. Deeply regretted by brother Billy (Britain), sisters-in-law Brigid (Poppy) and Brenda, nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces.All other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Monday, February 24 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, with removal afterwards to The Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 25 at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.