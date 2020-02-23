Deaths in Limerick - February 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Shaun Dee

Of Cappanuke Cross, Murroe and Limerick City

On February 22, 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving mother Geraldine, father John, brothers Richard and Edward, sister Charlotte, sister in law and Richard and Charlotte’s partners, aunts, uncles, extended family, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, this Monday, February 24 from 6pm to 8pm. Humanist service on Tuesday February 25 at 11.30 a.m. in Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Angela Grimes (née O'Doherty)

Of 'Ormagh', Fedamore

Late of Cathedral Place, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by husband Paul, son David, daughter Paula, grandchildren Caleb, Evan, Joshua and Alyah, brothers Mattie and Alfie, son-in-law Lucky, nieces and nephews, all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing on Tuesday, February 25 at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5pm to 6:30pm, with removal afterwards to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private, please.

The death has occurred of John Anthony Hannan

Of Barna, Galway, H91 T2W2 and Limerick

Peacefully at Galway Hospice in the presence of his family. Much loved husband of Stephanie. Kind and loving father to Marcus and Sarah. Son of Claire and the late Séan and brother of Gerard. Sadly missed by his wife and children, mother, brother, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home 11 Thornberry, Barna, Galway on Tuesday February 25 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, February 26 to Christ the King Church, Salthill to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. No flowers please. Donations (if desired) in memory of John to Galway Hospice.

The death has occurred of Rita Keane (née O'Keeffe)

Of Rushdale Drive, Clareview

On February 22, 2020, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of Brendan. Dearly loved mother of Suzanne, Robert and Stuart. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren David and Mark, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday evening, February 25 from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, on Wednesday, February 26 for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Neil Sweeney

Formerly of London England, Tubberjarlath Road, Tuam, Galway and Askeaton

Peacefully, at the Galway Hospice. Sadly missed by his loving parents Sean and Josephine, aunts uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glynn's Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam, this Monday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.

Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in Beigh graveyard, Ballysteen, Co Limerick. arriving for approximately 2.15pm.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Galway Hospice