Deaths in Limerick - February 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Christina Downes (née Cunningham), of Ahalin, Ballingarry

On February 21, 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, son Martin, daughters Theresa, Denise and Geraldine, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Lucy, grandchildren Amy, Kevin, Ellie, Colm, Robert, Gavin, Emma, Pádraig, Mark, Anna, Alex and Tomás, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Sunday, February 23, from 6pm removal at 8pm to Knockaderry Church. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 24, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Clouncagh.

The death has occurred of Mary Greaney (née O'Connor), of Garryowen and Athea

Mary passed away following a long illness bravely borne with grace and dignity surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff in Corbally Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Kevin and sister Shiela. Deeply regretted by her children Mike, Phil, Dermot, and Paul, son-in-law Kieran Irwin, daughters-in-law Barbara, Dolores and Eylene, sisters, brothers, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Sharon, Derek, Katie, Claire, Kilian, Miriam, Seán, Cian, Ronan and Eiméar and great grandchildren Claire, Mary, Tom and Autumn,nieces and nephews,the extended O'Connor and Greaney families.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday, February 24, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal afterwards to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 25 at 11am and funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Johnny Harris, of Bruree

On February 21, 2020. Unexpectedly, Johnny. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Richard and Catherine, his daughter Mikaela, brothers Thomas, Ricky and Robbie, sisters Selena and Theresa, his grandmother Sheila, sister in law Rosemary, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing this Monday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree. Funeral Tuesday after 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery Bruree.

The death has occurred of Stephen Houlihan

Of Kilmacow, Kilfinny and Adare

Stephen died peacefully at his residence on February 22, 2020 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Anne (née Curtin) and dearest father to Ruth, Bobby and Michael. Sincerely regretted by his family, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballingarry on Monday February 24, from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 25, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Society and Carebright. House private please.

The death has occurred of Fiona Murphy Hickey

Of Killiney Heights, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and Limerick City

On February 21, 2020, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Cork Unversity Hospital; Fiona, beloved sister of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Mary, sister Claire, daughter Ellise, aunt Anne, Mary's partner Danny, Colm Hickey, Mick Cunningham, Eamonn O' Ríain, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Connor Bros. Funeral Home, North Gate Bridge on Tuesday, February 25, from 12.00 noon to 2.00pm. Cremation afterwards at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 3.00pm.

The death has occurred of Damien O'Brien

Of Kilteragh, Dooradoyle and Rathbane

On February 22, 2020, peacefully in the tender loving care of Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine. Dearly loved father of Katie and Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Scott, Conor, Lily and Éirinn, brother Gerard, sisters Marie, Noreen, Caroline and Philomena, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening, February 24 from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 25 at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Cemetery.

Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Keeffe, of Mountplummer, Broadford

Peacefully in his 92nd year, in the loving care of his family at home. Loving husband of the late Mary (née Mulcahy). Sadly missed by his daughters Mary (O'Keeffe) and Betty (O'Leary), son-in-law Peter, sister Cathy O'Connor (Lismire), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Sunday from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Springfield Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Breda Talty (née Russell)

Of Cois Sionna, Castleconnell and Sneem, Kerry

On February 20, 2020, unexpectedly at her home.

Daughter of the late Dave and Bridget Russell, Kilderry, Meanus.

Sister of the late David, Denis and Teresa (Considine).

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, son Paul, daughter Deirdre, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Catherine (Kay), brother Michael, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing this Sunday evening in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell from 5:00pm to 6:30pm.

Remains arriving Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for 11:30am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

Family flowers only, house private please.

The death has occurred of Peggy Kennedy (née Duggan)

Of Tinnatariffe, Cappamore

Formerly of Craig, Newport, Co. Tipperary. On February 21, 2020, peacefully at home, Peggy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Bernard, sons John, Bernard and Keith, daughters Marian, Aileen and Valerie, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her eighteen grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Sunday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore, Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.