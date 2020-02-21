Deaths in Limerick - February 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Eamonn Byrnes

Of Newtown, Clarina. Late of Grassland Fertilizers. On February 20, 2020, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Lily. Dearly loved father of Rebecca, Niamh and Aisling. Son of Peter and the late Nancy. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Caroline and Esther, brother Patrick, grandchildren Riain and Aoibhinn, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Sunday evening February 23 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 24 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Healy

Of River Valley, Swords, Dublin and Newcastle West

On February 21, 2020, in the loving care of the staff at Tara Winthrop Private Clinic. Sadly missed by his loving wife Louise, daughters Marie, Deb and Karen, son Philip, stepchildren Dawn and Trevor, their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Peggy, brother Danny, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Monday, February 24 evening from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 25 at 10am in St. Finian's Church, River Valley, Swords followed by service to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Parkinson's Ireland.

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Barrett), of Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare and Kilfinane

On February 21, 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness in the wonderful care of nurses and staff at St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Retired teacher, Patrician Primary School, Newbridge. Predeceased by her sister Eileen; sadly missed by her loving husband Vincent, children Kevin, Paula, Brian, Robert and Stephen, brother Jerry, son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law, Gwen, Vanessa, Miriam and Sarah, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Sunday from 3pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Kildare. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) O'Brien (née Keating)

Of Camas, Newcastle West

Late of Super Bites. Died on February 20, 2020, peacefully, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Caroline and Tom, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday, February 22, from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Monagea Church on Sunday, February 23, for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Patricia Merrigan, of Kilconlea Upper, Abbeyfeale

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at University Hospital Limerick.

Patricia is very sadly missed by her children Lorraine, Barry, Rory and Tia, grandchildren Andrew and Alana, sister Evelyn Stenson, niece Yvonne Smith and all her other family members.

Rest In Peace

Patricia will be received at The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Sunday February 23 at 11.30 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 12.00 p.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. No flowers please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.