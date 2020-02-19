Deaths in Limerick - February 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Kearney of Woodhaven, Castletroy and formerly of Ballinacurra Gardens and Main Street, Croom and McMahon’s Timber Importers. Michael died peacefully, surrounded by his family at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kaye, children Fergal, Jean and Niamh (Laffan), grandchildren Zoe, Róisín, Sinéad, Michael, Kate & Billy, son-in-law Nigel, sisters Marie, Bunty, Anne and Bernadette, brothers Pat and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and his beloved dog Sammy.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Feb. 20th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy on Friday (Feb. 21st) for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium. House private on Friday please.

The death has occurred of Celestine (Cel) Hanley (née Fitzgibbon) of Moig South, Askeaton, Limerick. Died on the 18th February 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital, Limerick, in the presence of her family. Beloved wife of the late Timmy and mother of the late son Ken and daughter Bridgette (Murphy). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Adrian, Niall and Timothy, brother Rev. John Canon Fitzgibbon PP, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law (Jim Hanly), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 5pm strictly, on Wednesday, 19th February. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Askeaton, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Thursday, 20th February, at 12pm with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Mary Fleming (née Hayes) of Newcastle View Terrace, Pennywell, Limerick / Killalee, Limerick. Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Connie, sister Kathleen, brother Jim, nieces Vanessa & Ursula, nephew Trevor, all other relatives & friends.

Removal on Saturday (Feb. 22nd) to St. John's Cathedral to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Doran of Woodfarm, Dromkeen, Limerick. Formerly of Meanus, Co. Limerick & late of the Library Bar & Eir. Suddenly, at his home. Son of the late Donie Doran. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Helen, grandmother Helen Murphy, partner Hannah, brothers Kevin, Donal & Eamonn, sisters Deirdre & Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Hannah's parents Susan & Dessie Laffan, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godsons Thomas & Simon, cousins & large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Feb. 20th) from 4.30pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Meanus. Requiem Mass Friday (Feb. 21st) at 12 noon with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Clancy (née Moore) of Clanmoor, Castletroy, Limerick. Nancy died peacefully on 18th February 2020 in the comfort of her family at Limerick University Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Maeve, Michael and Aileen, grandmother of Niamh, Sarah, Patrick and Rebecca. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, son-in-law Nessan, daughter-in-law Lisa, adored grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Myra, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday, evening, 20th February, from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church. Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st February, at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Nancy’s favourite charity St Vincent de Paul.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Cahill of Gouig, Castleconnell, Limerick / Borrisokane, Tipperary. February 19th 2020, passed away, peacefully, at the University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Loving grandfather of the late Shane Lee. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Kay (Lee), Breda (Casey), Geraldine (Galvin), Therese (Ryan) and Paula, son Martin, sons in law Frank, Chris, Kevin and Brendan and daughter in law Bernie. Fondly remembered by his loving grandchildren, brother Eddie, sister Mary, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Thursday 20th February from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, on Friday 21st for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Castleconnell. Family flowers only please.