Deaths in Limerick - February 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Downey

Of St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West and Pallaskenry

Late of Creeves and Pallaskenry. Died on February 18, 2020, peacefully, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget (Bridie), brother John (USA), sister Breda (Duckstown), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 19, from 6pm to 8pm Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, February 20, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Kelly, of Foxrock, Dublin and Ballylanders

On February 17, 2020, peacefully following a short illness in the loving care of his wife, surrounded by his family, with the help and wonderful care of the staff of the ICU at the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of David and Adrian. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Lukas, Sadbh and Niamh, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Verena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at home on Wednesday evening, February 19, from 5pm to 8pm (house private on Thursday). Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 20, at St. Mary’s Church, Sandyford Village, 11:30 am, followed by burial at Old Balgriffin Cemetery, Carr’s Lane, D17 RR71. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Peter McVerry Trust, 29 Mountjoy Square East, D01 C2N4 or www.pmvtrust.ie.

The death has occurred of Christy Kelly of Hilltop, St. Patrick's Road

Late of Garryowen and Carew Park

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his partner Christina, sons Dermot, Paul and Keith, daughters Natalie and Aideen, their mother Ann, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, all other relatives & large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday, February 20 from 5pm to 6.30pm (No Church Thursday evening). Removal on Friday, February 21 to St. John's Cathedral to arrive for 12 noon Mass with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Vincent O'Donoghue of Routagh, Ballysheedy

On February 17, .2020, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Mary (née Hanley). Dearly loved father of John and Kevin. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Laura and Justine, grandchildren, brother Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Wednesday evening, February 19, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore, on Thursday, February 20, for Requiem Mass at 12noon, followed by private cremation. House private. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Marie Solan (née Wren) of Merval Drive, Clareview and Brandon, Kerry

On February 17, 2020, peacefully in the gentle care of the nurses and staff in St Mary’s Unit, Carrigoran House. Predeceased by her husband Michael and brother Edward. Sadly missed by her brother Michael, sister-in-law Josie, nieces Brenda and Jenny, nephew Thomas, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Thursday morning, February 20 from 10.30am followed by Requiem Mass at 11am with burial on Friday, February 21 in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo at 12 noon.

The death has occurred of Martin Sweeney

Of 7, Willmount Estate, Janesboro and Portlaoise, Co Laois

Formerly of the ESB

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Martina, son James, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Keith, Kerri, Shannon and Emily, brothers, sisters, very close friend Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home in Willmount Estate, Janesboro, Thursday, February 20 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, February 21 to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Kilcornan Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation. House private, outside of Reposal times.