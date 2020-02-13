Deaths in Limerick - February 13, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of David (Davy) Noonan, Ballyduhig, Broadford.

February 12, 2020 (peacefully, in his 90th year) in the loving care of Seamus and Alice at his home, beloved husband of the late Breda and brother of the late Jim and Fr. Paddy, devoted father to Michael, Seamus, Joanne, Ciara, Íde, Frankie and Niamh; sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael and Donal, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, thirty grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm and proceeding to St. Ita's Cemetery, Killeedy.