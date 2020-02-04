Deaths in Limerick - February 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Annette Healy (née O'Brien), of Athlunkard Street, Corbally, and Santa Maria, California.

Late of Limerick Shoes. On February 1 in California.

Beloved wife of George. Dearly loved mother of Elaine, John and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, brothers Brian and Pat, sisters Mary and Deirdre, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in California.

The death has occurred of Jerry Hoare, of Church Glen/Ballyfaskin, Ballylanders

Unexpectedly Jerry. Sadly missed by his loving brother Michael (Mike), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, this Wednesday, February 5, from 6.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Thursday February 6 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Moloney of Lisheen, Pallasgreen

On February 3, 2020. Peacefully at St Michael's Nursing Home Caherconlish

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Winnie and Mary, brother Danny, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at 6.30pm in Ryans' Funeral Home Pallasgreen with removal at 8pm to Nicker Church. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen Kiely (née Bourke), of Elton Court, Meelick, Clare and Killeely

Helen died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Milford Nursing Home, Helen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children David, Lavinia, Keith, and Mike, grandchildren Eimear, Ciaran, Aaron, Conor, Niall, Lauren, James and Zara, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Griffin’s funeral home, John's Gate on Tuesday, February 4 from 5:30pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesdaym, February 5 at 11am. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Noonan (née Kilbridge), of Hawthorn Court, Kennedy Park

Formerly of Donnellan’s Buildings, Prospect and The Limerick Inn Hotel. Mary died, peacefully, at St. Michael’s Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, children Antoinette, Susan, Valerie and Declan, grandchildren Amy, Lauren and Kelvin, Jack, Meg, Liam and Harry, Sadhbh, Emma and Anna, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Catherine, brother Noel, sisters-in-law Nessa, Marie and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Wednesday, February 5 from 5pm. Removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, February 6 at 11am. Burial after in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia O'Donoghue (née Mallard), of Lee Estate, Island Road

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends, at her home, following a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Emily & Carmel, sons John, Edward and Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Carmel, Margaret and Phyllis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, the extended Mallard and O'Donoghue families and friends. Sister of the late Noel, Paddy, William and Mary.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, February 5 from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Thursday, February 6 at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).