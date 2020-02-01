Deaths in Limerick - February 1, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Martin Rigg, 'Parkmount', Athea, Limerick / Cahir, Tipperary, unexpectedly on 31st January 2020.

Predeceased by his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (Guiney), sisters Elizabeth (England) and Margaret (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, cousins, other relatives and a very wide circle of friends.

May Martin’s kind, gentle and caring soul, Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of John Mullins, 11 The Cross, Ardagh, Limerick, on the 1st February 2020 peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughters Patsy, Jackie and Susan, son James, brother Tom, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday, 2nd February from 6 pm to 8 pm. Arriving at St Moula's Church, Ardagh on Monday, 3rd February for 2:30 pm mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Helen D'Arcy (née Bowles), Castletroy, Limerick



Helen died very peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, Helen beloved wife of the late Tom, loving mum to the late Jane, Adam, Simon, Aengus, Julian, Dave, Greg and Monique. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughters-in-law Eithne, Deri, Rioghna, Bernadette, Michelle, Ana and sons-in-law Karl and D’Arcy and adored grandchildren Gabi, Dani, Kyle, Ciara, Finn, Aedi, Ruairi, Odhran, Talulla, Lucy, Susan, Tom, Kate, Killian, Aoife, Roisin, Robyn, Sophia, Lucas and Oscar, brother David, sisters Anne, Mary and Frances, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. The family extends thanks especially to all the wonderful care during her illness.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John's Gate on Sunday (2nd Feb.) from 4:30pm, Removal at 6pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass on Monday (3rd Feb.) at 12:00 noon, followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Delia Burke (nee O’ Sullivan) (Owenmore Drive, Raheen Heights, Limerick. Formerly of Mallow, Co. Cork) January 30th 2020 peacefully at the Good Council Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Mick. Grandmother of the late Mark Condon. Dearly loved mother of John, Philip, Michael, Paul, Ann, Rosemary and Gillian. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Patrickswell. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.