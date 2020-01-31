Deaths in Limerick - January 31, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Anne O'Reilly (née Cummins), Castletroy Heights, Castletroy, Limerick/Cork.



Anne died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Donal and dearest mother of Joyce (Purcell), Sharon (Dougan), Gordon and Eveanne (Noonan). Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, sons-in-law Denis, Michael and John, her eight grandchildren, sister Hermia, brother John, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday (Feb. 1st) from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Sunday (Feb. 2nd) for 2pm Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Connor (née Broderick) of Rooska, Lisdoonvarna and formerly of Bogmount, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis. Predeceased by her husband Jerry. Dearly missed by her loving daughters Siobhan and Debbie, son Patrick, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the community room, Corpus Christi Church, Lisdoonvarna on Saturday evening from 6 pm with funeral prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am followed by burial in Holy Rosary cemetery Doolin. Family flowers only, House private please.

The death has occurred of Eugene (Janey) Gleeson, Athlacca South, Athlacca, Limerick, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, Limerick on the 31st January 2020. Predeceased by his infant son Thomas. Sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee O'Connell), daughters Anne, Eileen, Una, Vera and Marie, sons-in-law Jerome Maher, Denis McHugh, Michael Maloney, Liam Egan and John O'Neill, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff this Saturday evening from 5:30pm until 7:30pm. Arriving on Sunday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Athlacca. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or Dromcollogher Respite Centre.

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Bowden, of Dromtrasna Hartnett, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



Nicholas (Nicky) Bowden , Dromtrasna Hartnett, Abbeyfeale and St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West who passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Thursday January 30th. at University Hospital Limerick.

Nicky was predeceased by his wife Ita and is very sadly missed by his daughters Mary Bridget and Mags, sons Nick and Seán, grandchildren Nadine, Jason, Liz, Greg, Wayne, Carly, Pearse, Ciaran and Molly, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Karen and Stacey, god-daughter Marian, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, (V94 AK44), The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00 p.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Alan Blower, Dromin, Kilmallock, Limerick, peacefully. Alan, beloved husband of the late Patsy, very deeply regretted by his nephew and neice, relatives, very kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Monday from 2pm at the Parish Hall, Dromin followed by removal at 3pm with burial immediately afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.