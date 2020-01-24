Deaths in Limerick - January 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Carmel Lee (née Jennings) of Maple Grove, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy Lee and grandson Shane Lee. Sadly missed by her loving children Mary (Greene), George Lee, Frank Lee and Suzanne McInerney, sister Breeda Twohig (Dalkey), daughters in law, sons in law nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence (Maple Grove) on Saturday (January 25) from 4pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell at 11.30am on Sunda with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patsy McMahon (née Mulqueen) of Racefield, Gouldavoher, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of Denis. Dearly loved mother of Denise and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Lucia, grandchildren Amy, Mia and Emily, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Saturday (January 25) from 4.30pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday (January 27) to St Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph (Tom) Hanley. London and formerly of Bosnetstown, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Tom is survived by his sisters Mary and Joan, brothers Pat, John Joe and Mike, nieces and nephews and large circle of friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:15am at 980 Harrow Rd, Kensal Green, London NW10 5JS, West London. Wake will take place at 12:30pm at Angie's Free House, 33-35 Woodfield Pl, Maida Hill, London W9 2BJ.

Further details from E.A. Langley - Paddington, 35 Chippenham Road, Paddington, W9 2AH. Tel. 0207 286 8718, www.ealangley.co.uk/

The death has occurred (St Anthony's Nursing Home Pallasgreen) of Nora Mai Murphy of Ballyvistea, Emly, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her brother Jerry and sister Mary Alice(Kennedy)

Deeply regretted by her niece Sally, nephews Aidan, Bernard & Ed, grandnieces,grandnephews relatives & friends RIP

Requiem Mass this Sunday at 2pm in St Ailbe's Church, Emly with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Barry O'Sullivan of Hazeldene Drive, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Emilie. Dearly loved father of David and Karin. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren Daniel and his wife Chrissy, Finbar, Ellie and their mother Evelyn, great-grandsons Alfie and Rupert, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening (January 26) from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Monday (January 27) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Nuala) Walsh (née Connellan) of Glasnevin, Dublin. Formerly of Rathkeale, Limerick and Cappagh Hospital Pharmacy.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan and deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Gerard L.C.M., South Africa, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Sunday (January 26) between 2pm and 4pm wth Removal on Monday to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road arriving for 10am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards at Dardistown Crematorium.

The death has occurred (following an accident) of Larry (Laurence) Costello of Rochemount, Whitegate, Cork. Late of Adare, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Mary (née O’Brien), son of the late Laurence and Catherine, brother of Noreen (Roche), Margaret (Seward), Michael, Helen (Bransfield), James and Catherine. Sadly missed also by his brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and his beloved pets Zeus and Zeva.

Reposing at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton, on Saturday (January 25) from 4.30pm until removal at 6pm to St. Erasmus’ Church, Aghada.

Requiem Mass on Monday (Januay 27) at 11.30am followed by burial in All Saints Cemetery, Whitegate.

Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice, Cork.

The death has occurred of Kim Fintan Griffith of Mohermoylan, Carron, Clare. Formerly of Kildimo, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Alan and Liz; uncles, aunts, in-laws, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will take place at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm on Saturday, January 25.

Family flowers only please – donations in lieu to The Irish Diabetic Association.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Denis Hayes of Fairgreen, Bruff. Formerly of Boherard Athlacca.

Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, daughters Noreen, Margaret and Anne-Marie; sons Duncan and Pat; grandchildren, sister Peg, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatived and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Meanus followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home) of Margaret (Madge) Naughton (née Henry) of Kilbranish Drive, Woodview Park, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Harry. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Henry, Michelle, Shirley and Vicki. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, sisters Betty and Kay, brother Jerome, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Saturday (January 25) from 5.30pm to 7pm with Removal on Sunday to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin for Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 26) at 12 noon.

Cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm on Sunday.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Katie O'Brien (née Kelly) of Ballycannon, Croagh.

Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Seamus, DJ and Gerard; daughters Kathleen (Sheehy), Teresa (Cregan), Christina (Condon), Patricia (Cregan) and Carmel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Mary Hayes and Josie Conway, sister-in-law Nellie, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at St. John the Baptist Church, Croagh on Saturday (January 25) from 6pm to 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.