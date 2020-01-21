Deaths in Limerick - January 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Ber) Bermingham (née O’Connor), of Lisnagry and Tullamore, Offaly

Beloved wife of David and cherished mother of Conor, Shane and Julie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren Georgina, Hayes, David, Jack, Evie, and Amelia, son-in-law Roger (Gough), daughter-in-law Jessica, sisters Carmel, Deirdre and Fiona, brothers Rory & Damien (predeceased by Shane), sisters-in-law Marguerite and Mary, brother-in-law Billy (predeceased by John), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, January 22, from 6pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 23 at 11:30 am. Private cremation to follow later. Family flowers only.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Dineen, of Lough Gur, Patrickswell and Lisnagry

Jimmy, better known as John, of Glenhaven, Lisnagry and formerly of Patrickswell, Lough Gur

Jimmy passed away suddenly in the tender loving care of the staff at Glenhaven, Lisnagry. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Lily, and his recently deceased sister Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving brother Billy, sisters Bernis and Kathleen, brothers-in law Liam and Jim, sister-in-law Rita, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, family relatives and friends in Glenhaven Lisnagry.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Vincents Chapel, Lisnagry, burial afterwards in Patrickswell Cemetery, Lough Gur.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Vincent's Centre Lisnagry.

The death has occurred of Frances Flynn (née McNamara)

Of Wellfield, Garryowen

Peacefully, at Riverdale House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Vincent. Sadly missed by her son Christy, daughters Ger and Anne, grandsons Ian and Shane, sister Sr.Anne, sisters-in-law, brother-in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, January 22 from 4pm to 5pm, with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday, January 23 at 12.15pm, with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

he death has occurred of Michael Quaid

Of Acton, London & Cappanhane, Granagh

Peacefully on January 17, 2020. Deeply regretted by his brothers Ned and Tony, sisters Brigid, Liz (Cotter) and Kathleen (Kelliher), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later