Deaths in Limerick - January 20, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Whelan (née Hough) of Portcrushe, O'Briensbridge, Limerick. January 20th 2020, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, son Anthony, daughter Caroline, grandson Shane, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Wednesday, 22nd January, for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in O’Brien’s Bridge Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eila) Stockil (née Killeen) (Shelbourne Park, Ennis Road, formerly of Pennywell and Ballyneety) 20th January 2020, peacefully at St Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved wife of the late Cyril. Sister of the late Marie McGovern and Michael. Dearly loved mother of Mark, Ken and Cyril. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Aine, Sarah and Joanne, her cherished grandchildren, brothers Donal and Anthony, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening (22nd January) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday (23rd January) to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan (Knockane Cross, Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick) January 18th 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Michael, brother of the recently deceased Pat. Deeply regretted by his sister Madge (McCann), brothers Ned, Tom, Noel, John, and Philip, sisters-in-law Rita and Karen, nieces Mary, Annie, Mary, Triona and Loman, nephews Michael, Sean and Patrick, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Pallasgreen Tuesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Templebraden. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Agnes O'Callaghan (née Rice) of West Singland Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Peacefully, in her 99th year, at Athlunkard Nursing Home, Westbury. Beloved wife of the late Patrick O'Callaghan. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Noreen, Ann & Eileen, sons Sean, Pat & James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (Jan. 22nd) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (Jan. 23rd) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ciaran Murtagh (Windmill Street, Limerick and formerly of Meadow Ville, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick and late of Dolan’s, Limerick) 19th January 2020, suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his brother Peadar and his niece Shelly. Deeply regretted by his heart broken parents Joe and Mary, brothers Sean, Eamon and Niall, sisters Maura, Grainne and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, Eoin, Sean, Helena, Alice, Aoibhe, Jack, Cathal, Conor, Stephen and Robert, uncles, aunts, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle this Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to your choice of cancer charity.

The death has occurred of Pauline McDermott (née McDermott) of Lanahrone Avenue, Irish Estates, Corbally, Limerick. Pauline died peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Noel, dearest mother of Niall, Kieran, Conor, Gary, Katherine, Niamh & Orla and sister of the late Kitty. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughters-in-law Jan, Mary, Barbara & Deirdre, sons-in-law Yuksel, Ger & Josh, grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Jan. 21st) from 5.30pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Wednesday (Jan. 22nd) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Stasia Jones (née Walsh) of Fanstown and formerly Thomastown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, January 20th 2020. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the matron and staff of the Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Stasia, in her 95th year, wife of the late Jonathan. Predeceased by her sisters Josephine (Hannon), Kilmallock, Kitty (Graney), Limerick, brothers James, Michael and John. Very deeply regretted by her sister Dolores (Dolie) Vaughan, Martinstown, nephews, neices, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening from 6pm at the Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 7.30pm to S.S.Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Wednesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Croom.