Deaths in Limerick - January 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Enright

Of Trieneragh, Listowel and Duagh, both Co Kerry and Coolcappa

On January 18, 2020

Loved by his wife Bríd and his children Aoife and Pádraig, his parents Con and Elsa, sisters and brothers Donal, Siobhan, Neil, Elizabeth, Rosemary and John, nephews, nieces, the Leonard family, all of his extended family and a wide circle of friends and clients.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday, January 20, at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Private cremation will follow. He lived. He defended. He regretfully and gently departed.

The death has occurred of Patrick Murphy

Of Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina and Ballinacurra Weston

Late of Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Peacefully, at Thorpes Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his two sons, brother, sisters, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Tuesday, January 21 at 10.30am in Thorpes Nursing Home, followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.