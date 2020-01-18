Deaths in Limerick - January 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Seamus O'Sullivan

Of Courtbrown, Askeaton and Orchid Unit, St Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West. Died peacefully on January 17, 2020 in University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brother in law Dougie, cousins, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's funeral home, Main Street, Askeaton, Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Stack (née Fitzpatrick), of Springfield, Dromcollogher

On January 18, 2020, peacefully, after a short illness. Loving wife of Patrick (Paddy) and mother of Elizabeth, John, Siobhán and Patricia. Sister of the late Tess (Brosnan). Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford, on Sunday January 19 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher on Monday January 20 for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Howard, of Ballyshane, Glenroe

Peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his brother Tom and sister Mary MacCarthy. Very deeply regretted by brother Fr Pat Howard, retired PP of Dromin-Athlacca, sister Margaret Mulvey and brother-in-law Gerry Mulvey, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, greatly missed by his very close friends and kind neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Sunday, January 19 from 4pm to 7pm, with removal to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe. Requiem Mass on Monday, January 20 at 11am with burial in adjoining cemetery.