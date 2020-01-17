Deaths in Limerick - January 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Bridgid Gorvel (née Kelly), of the Barn, Dunvullen, Caherline

Late of Jersey. Very deeply regretted by her loving Sons Steve, Michael and Martin, grandchildren Zach, Josh, Kody, Alex, Caleb and Emmett, brothers and sisters, daughter in-law Sandra, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street Monday from 5.00pm to 6.30pm with removal to residence (V94 NY67). Cremation Service, Tuesday at 11.00am in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Phylis Kennedy (née Kelly)

Of Athlunkard Street

Late of Caherdavin and Shannon View, Dublin Road.

Very Deeply regretted by partner Eddie Cleary, daughter Ann Kennedy, son Michael Kennedy, brother Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son in-law Magnus, daughter-in-law Melanie, nieces, nephews all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.00pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy of Moymore, Pallasgreen

On January 16, 2020. Sadly misssed by his loving family, wife Emy, sons Michael, John, James, Páraic and Desmond, daughter Una, brother James, sister Margaret, graandchildren Ella, Sophia, Lablina, Michael and Lochlainn, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Dubhfeafa, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of John D McNamara

Of Golden Vale Stud, Ballinastona, Kilmallock

On January 16, 2020. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre. John D. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Terry, sisters in law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, very kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Dromin. Funeral Sunday after 12.30pm requiem Mass with burial afterward in Bruff Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gavin Riedy of Kilcolman Drive, Newcastle West

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and beloved parents David and Nora Riedy, his aunts, uncles and extended Riedy and Roche families.

May He rest in peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, January 19, from 6pm until 7.30pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Monday, January 20 for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of William Bourke, of Moan, Oola

On January 2, 2020. William (Lucky), son of the late Johnny and Josie; sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola, Sunday, January 19 for requiem mass at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in Oola Cemetery.