Deaths in Limerick - January 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Teresa Hayes (née Meehan), of Pairc DeVelera, Thomondgate

Formerly of St. Lelia Street, Limerick

Teresa died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Gerry and dearest mother of Ger, Terence (Carer), Deirdre, Valerie, Siobhan and Susan. Adored granny to John, Susie, Michael, Shane, Holly, Jacqueline, Vanessa, Rebecca, Luke, Klaus and Sohaila and great-granny to Paul, Sofie, Zoe, Ziggy, Indie and Adrianna. Sadly missed by her family, brothers Christy and Tommy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, January 17 from 6pm. Removal to St John’s Cathedral at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 10am. Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Barry McCarthy, of Meadowlands Close, Old Cork Road

Late of Carew Park, Limerick.

Suddenly, at his home. Son of the late Donal. Very deeply regretted by his mother Mary, sister Teresa, brothers Don, Colin, Pat and Roy, uncles Jimmy and John (Australia) and his wife Breda, aunts Eileen, Jean and Anne, sisters-in-law Liz, Kimbre and Ann, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday, January 17 from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday, January 18 at 8.45am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Ann McCarthy-Hogan, of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband James, son James, daughters Jennifer, Ciara, Rachel and Kelly, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, the extended McCarthy and Hogan families, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday, January 20 from 4.30pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Tuesday, January 21 at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John O'Gorman, of Killaculleen, Templeglantine

On January 13, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of his family and compassionate staff of Croagh and Adare Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his sister Patricia Danagher.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Claire, sons and daughters Marian, Liam, Seán and Máiréad, son-in-law Brian and Alessio, sisters Ita Cremin, Chrissie Daly and Hannah Lane, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in St. Patrick's Church, Tournafulla, from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, January 17. Requiem Mass at Tournafulla church on Saturday, January 18th at 10am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace