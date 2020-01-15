Deaths in Limerick - January 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Dan Sheehy of Ballyregan, Crecora, Limerick. Formerly of Cloncagh, Knockaderry, Co. Limerick & OPW. Dan died peacefully at University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, children Orla, Danny & Brian, twin granddaughters Saoirse & Kate, son-in-law Keith, sisters Mairéad, Marie, Patricia, Bridget & Anne, brothers Eddie, Tom & Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours & his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Jan. 17th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Manister on Saturday (Jan. 18th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in adjoining Churchyard.

The death has occurred of Maureen Reeves (née Sheahan) of Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick on 15th January 2020, peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Pat. Dearly loved mother of Nuala (Rennison), Eoin and Kieran. Sister of the late Nuala (Walsh). Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Helen, grandchildren Brian, Shane, Sean, Matthew, Alison, Hannah, Jenna and Thomas, brothers Pat and Gerard, sisters Lilian (Healy), Terry (O’ Riordan) and Denise (Sheehy), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Winifred McCarthy, O'Callaghan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick and late of Delmege Park, Moyross, Limerick. Suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late James & Joseph. Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters & their families.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (Jan. 19th) from 2pm to 4pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday (Jan. 20th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Collins (née O'Mahony) of Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick. January 15th 2020, peacefully at Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Ber, grandchildren Laura and David, sister-in-law Nora, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery.