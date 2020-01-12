Deaths in Limerick - January 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Sr. Gertrude Shortall of Presentation Convent, Galway City, Galway / Mullingar, Westmeath / Knocklong, Limerick. Presentation Convent, Presentation Road, Galway and formerly of Presentation Convent, Mullingar Co. Westmeath and Knocklong, Co. Limerick, 10th January 2020, in the tender care of St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Shantalla Road, Galway. Pre-deceased by her parents John and Ellen, her sisters Mary and Eileen, her brothers Jim and Br. John FSC, her niece Anne and her nephew Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her nieces Eileen (Devitt), Margaret (Wilson), Bridie (Kennedy), Mary (Wall), her nephews Jackie (Downing), Denis (Downing), John (Kennedy), her grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and her Presentation Sisters.



Reposing at The Presentation Convent Chapel, Presentation Road, Galway, on Monday 13th January from 3 o’clock with removal at 6 o’clock to St. Joseph’s Church. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church on Tuesday 14th January at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery

The death has occurred of Julia Ryan (née Ryan)

Gurtnagara, Doon, Limerick. Ryan Julia, (nee Ryan Luke) (Gurtnagara, Doon, Co. Limerick) January 12th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Mick, sisters Mary O’Brien, Dublin, and Kitty Sheridan, Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons John, Tom, Denis and Michael, daughters Nora, Josephine, Margaret, Mary and Sheila, brother Denis (Limerick), sisters Bridget Rodgers (Dublin), Josephine Ryan (Thurles) and Nora Shanahan (Hollyford), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon Tuesday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Griffin Of Mount Pleasant Avenue Limerick and formerly Liskennett, Granagh, Limerick Bridget (Bridie) Griffin

Bridget (Bridie) Griffin Of Mount Pleasant Avenue Limerick and formerly Liskennett Granagh. Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Beach Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree, in her 91st year. Sadly missed by her sister Chrissie Harty (Kilteely), sister-in-law Maura Griffin (Liskennett), her many nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, her carers and many friends.



Reposing Tuesday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home in Croom from 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Banogue. Funeral on Wednesday after 12 noon requiem Mass to Anhid Cemetery, Croom