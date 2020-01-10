Deaths in Limerick - January 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Jeremiah Daly

Ballyallinan, Rathkeale, LimerickLate of Goldenvale. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary (Casey). Deeply missed by his daughters Joanne Cagney (Castletown Conyers) and Martina, adored grandchildren Gerard, Niamh and Cillian, treasured son-in-law John, brother-in-law Jimmy, relatives and friends. R.I.P

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Saturday evening from 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Rathkeale arriving at 8.15p.m. approx. Requiem Mass Sunday at 1p.m. Burial afterwards in Cloncagh new cemetary.