Deaths in Limerick - January 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Maurice (Moss) O'Connell of Knockane, Newcastle West, Limerick and formerly of Duagh, Co. Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday (8th January) from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nancy Moroney late of Ballycormack, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick. 4th January 2020. Deeply regretted by her Husband Michael, Daughter Ann, Sons James & Eddie, Grandchildren & extended family.



Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Wednesday evening (8/1/2020) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass in Shanagolden Church on Thursday (9/1/2020) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ita Darcy (née Ryan) of Norwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick and formerly of Cherry Villas on January 6th 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre, Elaine and Majella. Cherished grandmother to Jessica, Kyle, Roan, Adam, and Ava. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law John, Derek and Pádraig, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen Carney (née Mc Elligott), Abbey Court, Fr. Russell Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Garveys Range, Donnellan's Buildings & Danus Clothing Factory. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at St. Ita's Rehab Unit, Newcastlewest. Beloved wife of the late Don Carney. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Michele, Tanya & Elaine, adored grandchildren Nathan, Sophie, Jake & Hollie, sisters Kathleen O'Mahony, Rosie Neville, Phylllis Hayes (London), Rita Hayes (London), brother Joseph Mc Elligott (London), son-in-law Trevor Moore, Tanya's partner Dara Mahon, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Jan. 9th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday (Jan. 10th) at St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Ave